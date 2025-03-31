No serious injuries after malfunctioning oven causes small explosion at George Brown

Exterior view of George Brown College campus in downtown Toronto on March 14, 2025. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 31, 2025 8:15 pm.

Last Updated March 31, 2025 9:17 pm.

No serious injuries have been reported after a malfunctioning lab oven caused a small explosion at George Brown College on Monday.

George Brown said it happened in a building on Adelaide Street that houses the college’s culinary programs.

The incident caused damage within the lab but no students or staff were seriously injured.

“This was a shocking and unsettling experience for those present. The Campus Security and Facilities teams responded immediately, and the affected area was safely evacuated with the support of the faculty,” read their statement.

All lab sessions scheduled for Monday evening were cancelled and the college is working to identify alternative spaces for upcoming classes.

