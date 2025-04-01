Alberta Premier Smith expects key industries to escape imposition of new U.S. tariffs

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 1, 2025 4:00 pm.

Last Updated April 1, 2025 4:39 pm.

BROOKS, ALTA. — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she expects some major industries, including those in her province, won’t face new tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Smith says things could change, but she thinks food production and oil and gas won’t be targeted under Trump’s new tariff plan, which is set to be announced Wednesday.

Trump had imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico in March with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy but issued a one-month pause on most products a few days later.

He has referred to the looming tariff announcement as “Liberation Day” and said he’ll move forward with reciprocal tariffs to match duties other countries currently impose on U.S. imports.

Smith says that since Canada doesn’t tariff imports of U.S. oil or most food products, she expects those industries to remain unscathed.

The Trump administration has declined to provide further details ahead of Wednesday’s announcement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.

The Canadian Press

