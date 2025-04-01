1 dead in Brampton shooting

A male is dead following a shooting in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Officers with Peel Regional Police were called to the parking lot of a plaza at Bramalea Road and Dewside Drive, near Sandalwood Parkway East, just after 1 p.m.

Paramedics tell CityNews the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said where the shooting occurred but images from OMNI and Chopper 680 at the scene show a white vehicle taped off by police.

According to 680 NewsRadio’s Kyle Hocking, who flew over the scene, the entire parking lot is cordoned off and everyone within the police tape is giving a statement to police before they’re allowed to leave.

There is no word yet on suspects.

No further details have been released.