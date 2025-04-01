1 dead in Brampton shooting

Police tape surrounds a vehicle in the parking lot of a plaza at Bramalea Road and Dewside Drive in Brampton on April 1, 2025. (Robin Kuniski/OMNI)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted April 1, 2025 2:12 pm.

Last Updated April 1, 2025 3:24 pm.

A male is dead following a shooting in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Officers with Peel Regional Police were called to the parking lot of a plaza at Bramalea Road and Dewside Drive, near Sandalwood Parkway East, just after 1 p.m.

Paramedics tell CityNews the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said where the shooting occurred but images from OMNI and Chopper 680 at the scene show a white vehicle taped off by police.

According to 680 NewsRadio’s Kyle Hocking, who flew over the scene, the entire parking lot is cordoned off and everyone within the police tape is giving a statement to police before they’re allowed to leave.

There is no word yet on suspects.

No further details have been released.

Top Stories

Trump to unveil latest tariff plans at 'Make America Wealthy Again' event Wednesday

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to lay out his plans to realign global trade through "reciprocal" tariffs Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET in the White House Rose Garden. A news release from the White House...

3h ago

Fake Ontario Public Health posters not April Fool's prank

You might be fooled into thinking it's a prank, but a number of posters bearing the Ontario Public Health logo that popped up around Toronto on Monday are not just an elaborate April Fool's joke. The...

53m ago

3 people injured in 2-vehicle collision in Mississauga

Three people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga. Peel police were called to Erin Mills Parkway and Vista Boulevard just south of Britannia Road just before 2 p.m....

1h ago

Police seek suspect in 'unprovoked' stabbing following interaction on TTC bus

Toronto police are trying to identify and locate a man accused of following someone off a TTC bus and repeatedly stabbing them in an "unprovoked" attack. Officers were called to the Weston Road and...

50m ago

