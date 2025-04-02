Maple Leafs clinch playoff spot with victory over Panthers

Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner (16) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 2, 2025 10:36 pm.

Mitch Marner scored the goal-ahead goal in the third period and Anthony Stolarz made 29 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Florida Panthers 3-2 in a key matchup atop the Atlantic Division standings Wednesday.

John Tavares and Matthew Knies had the other goals for Toronto (46-25-4), which clinched a playoff spot. Marner and Knies added an assist each to register two-point nights.

Marner snapped a 1-1 tie midway through the third after Bobrovsky, who stopped Bobby McMann on a breakaway moments earlier, couldn’t squeeze the initial shot off the stick of Auston Matthews.

Sam Reinhart, with a goal and an assist, and Gustav Forsling replied for Florida (44-27-4). Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots.

The Leafs stretched their division lead to three points on the Tampa Bay Lightning and are now four up on the Panthers. Tampa has a game in hand.

Florida, which beat Toronto 5-1 at home in November before picking up a 3-2 victory at Scotiabank Arena last month, was minus captain Aleksander Barkov (upper-body injury) after he was hurt in Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Montreal.

The Leafs and Panthers play once more in the regular season — Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

The latest on Trump tariffs: Senate passes resolution that would thwart Trump’s ability to impose tariffs on Canada

A White House fact sheet says that Canada and Mexico are exempt from the new reciprocal tariffs announced today by U.S. President Donald Trump. The document says goods imported under the existing continental...

4h ago

Wintry, messy weather hits Toronto and GTA on Wednesday

With some areas of the province still feeling the effects of a potent storm that resulted in widespread power outages, another wintry system has made its way to Ontario, leaving a trail of snow, freezing...

3h ago

Stellantis assembly plant in Windsor to shut down for two weeks amid U.S. auto tariffs announcement

Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant will be shutting down for two weeks amid the latest announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump on auto tariffs, according to the local union. Unifor Local 444, the...

36m ago

Trump's tariffs will fundamentally change global trading system: Carney

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney said Donald Trump's tariff regime will "fundamentally change the global trading system" after the U.S. president exempted Canada from his so-called "liberation...

2h ago

Top Stories

The latest on Trump tariffs: Senate passes resolution that would thwart Trump’s ability to impose tariffs on Canada

A White House fact sheet says that Canada and Mexico are exempt from the new reciprocal tariffs announced today by U.S. President Donald Trump. The document says goods imported under the existing continental...

4h ago

Wintry, messy weather hits Toronto and GTA on Wednesday

With some areas of the province still feeling the effects of a potent storm that resulted in widespread power outages, another wintry system has made its way to Ontario, leaving a trail of snow, freezing...

3h ago

Stellantis assembly plant in Windsor to shut down for two weeks amid U.S. auto tariffs announcement

Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant will be shutting down for two weeks amid the latest announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump on auto tariffs, according to the local union. Unifor Local 444, the...

36m ago

Trump's tariffs will fundamentally change global trading system: Carney

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney said Donald Trump's tariff regime will "fundamentally change the global trading system" after the U.S. president exempted Canada from his so-called "liberation...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Warm and windy after morning showers Thursday

The rain will continue into the morning before warming up by the afternoon in Toronto. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

5h ago

3:08
Spring storm brings mix of weather and flood concerns

A spring storm sweeping across the province is bringing a mix of conditions and flood concerns. Shauna Hunt reports

6h ago

0:38
Iconic red canoe at Toronto park destroyed by fire

Raw video of the red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park on fire courtesy the CityPlace Facebook group.

11h ago

0:33
Red canoe at Toronto’s Canoe Landing Park destroyed in fire

A beloved staple in the south end of the city is no more. The red canoe at Canoe Landing Park has been destroyed in a fire.

11h ago

1:49
Ford: Trump's 'Liberation Day' will be "Termination Day' for American employees

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming tariff announcement could spell doom for American jobs. Ford added that Canada and the United States should working together rather than against each other.

12h ago

More Videos