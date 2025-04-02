S&P/TSX composite up ahead of Trump tariff announcement, U.S. stocks also higher

Financial numbers flow on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 2, 2025 11:39 am.

Last Updated April 2, 2025 12:18 pm.

Stock markets in Canada and the United States were up in late-morning trading ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest announcement of tariffs expected after the markets close.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 55.06 points at 25,088.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 157.26 points at 42,147.22. The S&P 500 index was up 21.06 points at 5,654.13, while the Nasdaq composite was up 97.92 points at 17,547.81.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.87 cents US compared with 69.70 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude oil contract was down eight cents US at US$71.12 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 12 cents US at US$4.07 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$17.30 at US$3,163.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny US at US$5.05 a pound.

Could Canada and the U.S. strike a zero tariff deal? Ford says Carney is open to idea

Could a devastating trade war be resolved by both the United States and Canada dropping all tariffs altogether?Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he spoke with Prime Minister Mark Carney about that prospect...

42m ago

Former Toronto apartment superintendent wanted in $50K rental fraud case

A woman and former apartment superintendent is wanted and faces charges in a fraud case in which she allegedly conned renters of more than $50,000. Toronto police said between Jan. 1, 2024, and Aug....

1h ago

Red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park destroyed in fire

The iconic red canoe at Toronto's Canoe Landing Park has been destroyed in a fire. Canoe Landing Park is located at Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way and can be observed from the Gardiner Expressway. Toronto...

41m ago

Scarborough subway extension tunnelling stalled near Highway 401 for months

As work continues building out a suite of provincial transit expansion projects in the Toronto area, it appears the massive machine responsible for tunnelling the future Scarborough subway extension hasn't...

16m ago

