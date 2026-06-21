Transit summit held in advance of fall municipal vote

Public transit is expected to be a big talking point in the upcoming Toronto municipal election, and with that in mind, transit users gathered Sunday to make their voices heard ahead of October’s vote.

Transit advocacy organization TTCriders hosted a Summit for Better Transit at the Scarborough Civic Centre, hearing from transit riders, community leaders and residents about their priorities for public transit.

“We need to let the people of Toronto know where their candidates stand when it comes to transit,” said TTCriders executive director Andrew Pulsifer.

“We have to be able to hear from transit riders about what their direct experiences are on the ground to be able to inform the campaigns. We also want to make sure that we have people knocking on doors, handing out flyers and talking to candidates about transit issues.”

Participants at the day-long event discussed issues such as transit affordability, reliability, accessibility, safety, expansion, and how riders can engage with election candidates on transit issues.