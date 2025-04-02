Stellantis assembly plant in Windsor to shut down for two weeks amid U.S. auto tariffs announcement

Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant will be shutting down for two weeks amid the latest announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump on auto tariffs, according to the local union.

Unifor Local 444, the union that represents workers at the plant, announced in a Facebook post that they had been notified by Stellantis the plant will be shutting down starting on April 7.

They were told multiple factors were at play, but the primary driver was Wednesday afternoon’s announcement from Trump on U.S. tariffs.

Trump confirmed a 25 per cent tariff on all foreign-made vehicles would go into effect at midnight on Wednesday.

“This has and continues to create uncertainty across the entire auto industry. This is not just affecting our plant—it’s impacting facilities in the U.S. and Mexico as well,” read Unifor Local 444 post.

They added the union is closely monitoring the situation.

Stellantis recently paused the production of its next-generation electrified Jeep Compass SUV at its Brampton Assembly Plant, citing a need to reassess its product strategy in a dynamic environment.

At the time of the announcement in Feb., the company did not give a deadline of when production would resume.

The Brampton plant, which has been down since early 2024 to prepare for the new production line, had about 3,000 employees before closing.

Unifor President Lana Payne expressed concern for the spill-over effects a delayed start at Brampton would have on local parts supplier firms tied to vehicle production, which included the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Stellantis was created following the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s Group PSA.