The Canadian government updated its advice to travellers heading south to the United States on Friday.

In the update posted to the federal government’s website just after midnight, the government is reminding Canadians that it cannot intervene if U.S. border agents deny travellers entry.

“Individual border agents often have significant discretion in making those determinations. U.S. authorities strictly enforce entry requirements. Expect scrutiny at ports of entry, including of electronic devices,” the government shared.

We have updated sections of our travel advice for the #UnitedStates with information on screening at the border, carrying proof of status, and instructions on visa applications. Read our full advice here: https://t.co/fvcboq8f0a pic.twitter.com/nz33MpaRT3 — Travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) April 4, 2025

“Comply and be forthcoming in all interactions with border authorities. If you are denied entry, you could be detained while awaiting deportation,” it added.

The government’s travel update comes after Canadians and other travellers have been detained at U.S. immigration facilities after being denied entry by our southern neighbours.

B.C. woman Jasmine Mooney was detained by ICE in early March while applying for a work visa at the U.S.-Mexico border. She was then sent to multiple immigration facilities, awaiting her deportation back to Vancouver. Another similar incident saw a British national beheld in a detention facility after being denied entry into the United States from Canada.

The federal government is also urging Canadians to always have their proof of status on hand.

“Authorities may request proof of legal status in the U.S. at any time. Be prepared to show evidence of your legal presence in the U.S.,” it explained.

Travellers and other migrants to the U.S. have been placed under the microscope since President Donald Trump signed his ‘Securing Our Borders’ executive order in January.

“Over the last 4 years, the United States has endured a large-scale invasion at an unprecedented level. Millions of illegal aliens from nations and regions all around the world successfully entered the United States where they are now residing, including potential terrorists, foreign spies, members of cartels, gangs, and violent transnational criminal organizations, and other hostile actors with malicious intent,” the order stated.

“We have limited information on the precise whereabouts of a great number of these illegal aliens who have entered the United States over the last 4 years. This cannot stand. A nation without borders is not a nation, and the Federal Government must act with urgency and strength to end the threats posed by an unsecured border.

“One of my most important obligations is to protect the American people from the disastrous effects of unlawful mass migration and resettlement. My Administration will marshal all available resources and authorities to stop this unprecedented flood of illegal aliens into the United States,” Trump said.

Blaine, Wash.,-based immigration lawyer Len Saunders is urging those who are heading to the U.S. to be extra prepared amid growing border tensions and uncertainty.

“If someone’s coming down for business meetings, you’re obviously going to want a letter from wherever you’re going to in the U.S. — whatever company you’re going to have meetings with. And maybe even a letter from your Canadian company, indicating that you’re not doing productive employment. You’re just coming down for meetings. You’re not getting paid by a U.S. employer,” Saunders advised.

For those who are applying for a visa, he says to do it at a Canadian airport pre-flight clearance facility.

“And the nice thing is that can’t be taken into custody because even though you’re trying to enter U.S. Customs, you’re still in Canada,” said Saunders. “The worst thing that can happen is you get denied entry, and you end up in the terminal, and you can go back to your house, no problem.”