‘Comply and be forthcoming’: Feds update travel advice for Canadians heading to U.S.

A car waits at the United States and Canada border in Surrey B.C., on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By Charlie Carey

Posted April 4, 2025 2:15 pm.

Last Updated April 4, 2025 2:31 pm.

The Canadian government updated its advice to travellers heading south to the United States on Friday.

In the update posted to the federal government’s website just after midnight, the government is reminding Canadians that it cannot intervene if U.S. border agents deny travellers entry.

“Individual border agents often have significant discretion in making those determinations. U.S. authorities strictly enforce entry requirements. Expect scrutiny at ports of entry, including of electronic devices,” the government shared.

“Comply and be forthcoming in all interactions with border authorities. If you are denied entry, you could be detained while awaiting deportation,” it added.

The government’s travel update comes after Canadians and other travellers have been detained at U.S. immigration facilities after being denied entry by our southern neighbours.

B.C. woman Jasmine Mooney was detained by ICE in early March while applying for a work visa at the U.S.-Mexico border. She was then sent to multiple immigration facilities, awaiting her deportation back to Vancouver. Another similar incident saw a British national beheld in a detention facility after being denied entry into the United States from Canada.

The federal government is also urging Canadians to always have their proof of status on hand.

“Authorities may request proof of legal status in the U.S. at any time. Be prepared to show evidence of your legal presence in the U.S.,” it explained.

Travellers and other migrants to the U.S. have been placed under the microscope since President Donald Trump signed his ‘Securing Our Borders’ executive order in January.

“Over the last 4 years, the United States has endured a large-scale invasion at an unprecedented level.  Millions of illegal aliens from nations and regions all around the world successfully entered the United States where they are now residing, including potential terrorists, foreign spies, members of cartels, gangs, and violent transnational criminal organizations, and other hostile actors with malicious intent,” the order stated.

“We have limited information on the precise whereabouts of a great number of these illegal aliens who have entered the United States over the last 4 years. This cannot stand.  A nation without borders is not a nation, and the Federal Government must act with urgency and strength to end the threats posed by an unsecured border.

“One of my most important obligations is to protect the American people from the disastrous effects of unlawful mass migration and resettlement. My Administration will marshal all available resources and authorities to stop this unprecedented flood of illegal aliens into the United States,” Trump said.

Blaine, Wash.,-based immigration lawyer Len Saunders is urging those who are heading to the U.S. to be extra prepared amid growing border tensions and uncertainty.

“If someone’s coming down for business meetings, you’re obviously going to want a letter from wherever you’re going to in the U.S. — whatever company you’re going to have meetings with. And maybe even a letter from your Canadian company, indicating that you’re not doing productive employment. You’re just coming down for meetings. You’re not getting paid by a U.S. employer,” Saunders advised.

For those who are applying for a visa, he says to do it at a Canadian airport pre-flight clearance facility.

“And the nice thing is that can’t be taken into custody because even though you’re trying to enter U.S. Customs, you’re still in Canada,” said Saunders. “The worst thing that can happen is you get denied entry, and you end up in the terminal, and you can go back to your house, no problem.”

Top Stories

Report says Toronto police spent nearly $20M policing protests related to Israel-Hamas war

Toronto police say the cost of policing protests related to the Israel-Hamas war and proactively engaging with the city's Jewish and Muslim communities was nearly $20 million last year. A report from...

59m ago

Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

A teen girl set to face trial for manslaughter in the death of a homeless Toronto man pleaded guilty Friday to assault, making her the sixth accused in the case to plead guilty to a lesser charge. The...

1h ago

3 Ontario businesses fined thousands for illegally employing foreign nationals

Three Ontario businesses pleaded guilty and were fined thousands of dollars after a joint investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and police uncovered illegal employment practices involving...

2h ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices headed for big drop on Saturday. What you need to know

You'll want to prioritize filling up the gas tank this weekend. According to Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst at En-Pro International Inc., Toronto and GTA gas prices are expected to drop seven...

3h ago

