Hydro One says progress being made but severe damage continues to be discovered from ice storm

Hydro One says it is continuing to make progress in restoring power to homes and businesses, however, it will be later this week before some of the hardest hit areas are back online.

The provincial utility says more than 4,800 crew members from as many as 29 utility partners are working on the restoration effort.

Hydro One says favourable weather has allowed its helicopters and drones to be back in the air to help survey the damage.

“Severe damage continues to be discovered as new areas are accessed. Crews are rebuilding sections of the local distribution grid in many places,” it said.

“For remote areas, including customers who can only be reached by water, restoration may take longer.”

The utility says it has identified more than 2,200 broken poles and crews have replaced 50 poles and rebuilt a section of the power system in the Minden area Saturday, in one sign of the severe damage facing parts of the grid.

Over a million Ontario homes and businesses experienced outages since last weekend’s ice storm and subsequent days of high winds and heavy rain.

A regional breakdown issued by Hydro One suggests the area in and around Kawartha Lakes has the most customers still without power.

