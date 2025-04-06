Hydro One says progress being made but severe damage continues to be discovered from ice storm

A hydro one worker in Orillia updates an ongoing power outage map on Friday April 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Drost

By John Marchesan

Posted April 6, 2025 1:19 pm.

Hydro One says it is continuing to make progress in restoring power to homes and businesses, however, it will be later this week before some of the hardest hit areas are back online.

The provincial utility says more than 4,800 crew members from as many as 29 utility partners are working on the restoration effort.

Hydro One says favourable weather has allowed its helicopters and drones to be back in the air to help survey the damage.

“Severe damage continues to be discovered as new areas are accessed. Crews are rebuilding sections of the local distribution grid in many places,” it said.

“For remote areas, including customers who can only be reached by water, restoration may take longer.”

The utility says it has identified more than 2,200 broken poles and crews have replaced 50 poles and rebuilt a section of the power system in the Minden area Saturday, in one sign of the severe damage facing parts of the grid. 

Over a million Ontario homes and businesses experienced outages since last weekend’s ice storm and subsequent days of high winds and heavy rain.

A regional breakdown issued by Hydro One suggests the area in and around Kawartha Lakes has the most customers still without power.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

Top Stories

Alex Ovechkin passes Wayne Gretzky as NHL's all-time goal scorer

Alex Ovechkin is now the NHL's greatest goal scorer with goal No. 895, surpassing the mark set by Wayne Gretzky 26 seasons ago. The Washington Capitals sniper set the new standard with his power-play...

19m ago

Thorold man caught going 262 km/h in Vaughan, facing stunt, impaired charges

A 21-year-old man is facing charges of stunt and impaired driving after he was caught going more than 200 km/h on Saturday. Provincial police say they clocked a vehicle going 262 km/h on the northbound...

3h ago

Ottawa man charged after hours-long standoff inside Parliament Hill building

A 31-year-old Ottawa man is facing several charges after barricading himself in a Parliament Hill building on Saturday. Ottawa police say just after 2:40 p.m., a man entered the security screening area...

8m ago

Police release updated photo of man wanted in Corktown sexual assault

Toronto police have released an updated photo of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Corktown last month. Investigators say a man was riding an eastbound streetcar around...

5h ago

