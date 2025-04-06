Thorold man caught going 262 km/h in Vaughan, facing stunt, impaired charges

A 21-year-old man is facing charges of stunt and impaired driving after he was caught going more than 200 km/h on Saturday.

Provincial police say they clocked a vehicle going 262 km/h on the northbound Highway 427 at Langstaff Road in Vaughan.

Investigators say the driver also failed a field sobriety test.

Arjun Syan of Thorold is facing five charges, including stunt driving and impaired driving. As well, his license has been suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.