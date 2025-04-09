1 arrested after security guard thwarts jewellery store robbery at Burlington Centre Mall

A lone security guard thwarted an attempted robbery at a jewellery store in Burlington last Monday, detaining one of four suspects who is now facing charges.

Investigators say four masked males dressed in all black entered Burlington Centre Mall at around 4:40 p.m. and started walking towards the Peoples Jewellers armed with hammers.

“As the suspects were walking towards the Peoples Jewellers they were confronted by a lone security guard, and attempted to flee,” Halton police said in a release.

“The guard was able to successfully arrest one of the males, while three suspects fled in a newer model white Honda Civic.”

No injuries were reported and no items were stolen.

Officers arrived on scene took the suspect detained by the guard into custody.

Sangang Dorjee, 18, of no fixed address has been charged with attempted robbery, disguise with intent and assault with a weapon.

Police further allege that the Honda Civic involved in the attempted jewellery heist was also involved in an attempted carjacking on Monday, March 31, in Brampton.

In that incident, a group of three suspects attacked a male victim in a parking lot as he attempted to enter his car, police said.

The suspects demanded his car keys and cellphone. The male managed to fight the suspects off and they fled in the white Honda Civic.