1 arrested after security guard thwarts jewellery store robbery at Burlington Centre Mall

A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 9, 2025 11:20 am.

A lone security guard thwarted an attempted robbery at a jewellery store in Burlington last Monday, detaining one of four suspects who is now facing charges.

Investigators say four masked males dressed in all black entered Burlington Centre Mall at around 4:40 p.m. and started walking towards the Peoples Jewellers armed with hammers.

“As the suspects were walking towards the Peoples Jewellers they were confronted by a lone security guard, and attempted to flee,” Halton police said in a release.

“The guard was able to successfully arrest one of the males, while three suspects fled in a newer model white Honda Civic.”

No injuries were reported and no items were stolen.

Officers arrived on scene took the suspect detained by the guard into custody.

Sangang Dorjee, 18, of no fixed address has been charged with attempted robbery, disguise with intent and assault with a weapon.

Police further allege that the Honda Civic involved in the attempted jewellery heist was also involved in an attempted carjacking on Monday, March 31, in Brampton.

In that incident, a group of three suspects attacked a male victim in a parking lot as he attempted to enter his car, police said.

The suspects demanded his car keys and cellphone. The male managed to fight the suspects off and they fled in the white Honda Civic.

Top Stories

Canada-wide warrant issued for mother in alleged parental abduction to Colombia

Durham Regional Police say a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued in an alleged parental abduction involving a young boy. In August 2024, authorities launched an investigation into a parental...

3h ago

Damaged signal cable at Union Station to cause delays on TTC's Line 1

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says crews are tending to a damaged cable signal near Union Station that will result in added wait times on Line 1. The TTC shared the update on Wednesday morning. "With...

4h ago

Canada imposes more retaliatory tariffs as Trump's trade war hits the world

WASHINGTON — Canada amped up its retaliatory measures against Donald Trump's tariffs on Wednesday as the United States president brought his trade war to the world. A 10 per cent baseline tariff on imports...

2h ago

Police release image of suspect in 2023 Vaughan murder of mortgage broker

York Regional Police have released an image of a suspect and a vehicle of interest in connection to the 2023 murder of a mortgage broker in Vaughan. Officers were called to a home on Laskin Drive near...

38m ago

