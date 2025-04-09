Knies scores in OT for his second hat trick as Maple Leafs beat the Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matthew Knies (23) celebrates afrter scoring past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

By Erik Erlendsson, The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2025 10:24 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2025 10:30 pm.

Matthew Knies scored a game-winning goal in overtime to record his second hat trick of the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Toronto opened up a three-point lead on Tampa Bay for first place in the Atlantic Division with four games left for each team.

Knies finished off his hat trick with 1:04 left in the overtime.

Mitch Marner had a goal and three points and Auston Matthews had three assists. Anthony Stolarz finished with 25 saves.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Victor Hedman and Nick Perbix scored for the Lightning, which moved three points ahead of Florida for second place in the division. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves.

Toronto scored twice in the opening 3:33, with Marner scoring his 25th of the season at 1:13 followed by Knies off a rebound for a 2-0 lead.

Perbix scored with 1:02 left in the first period. Bjorkstrand tied it on a power-play goal 50 seconds into the third before Knies regained the lead on a Toronto power play at 2:02.

Hedman tied the game at 11:05 of the third on the power play.

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: Marner recorded his 202nd career multi-point game and passed Dave Keon for fourth most in franchise history. … Knies has 10 goals in nine career games against Tampa Bay.

Lightning: Center Luke Glendening left the game in the first period and did not return. … LW Jake Guentzel missed the game for family reasons.

Key moment

Brayden Point was cross checked by Bobby McMann and dropped the gloves with the Toronto forward to fire up his team. McMann earned the extra penalty on the play that led to Victor Hedman’s tying goal at 11:05 of the third.

Key stat

Toronto finished with 32 blocked shots.

Up next

Tampa Bay hosts Detroit on Friday and Toronto hosts Montreal on Saturday

Top Stories

Family who lost father in 'preventable tragedy' call for safety barriers on Leaside Bridge

A grieving Toronto family is now fighting to add safety barriers to the Leaside Bridge after their father was killed in what they believe was a preventable tragedy. It was an earth-shattering Father's...

3h ago

Toronto raising fees for construction companies blocking traffic lanes

The fight over bike lanes between the city and the province may be taking up all the political oxygen, but a new city staff report says it's the cranes in the sky, not the wheels on the ground, that are...

4h ago

City of Vaughan considers renaming 'America Avenue'

Residents on a quiet street in Vaughan find themselves at the forefront of the Canada-U.S. tariff war in an unexpected way. America Avenue has been around for about a quarter of a century, and now...

1h ago

Trump reverses course on some tariffs but won't change duties on Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump partially reversed course Wednesday on his global trade war following days of market turmoil — but he's not offering any changes to the tariffs hitting Canada. Trump announced...

1h ago

