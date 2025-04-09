Mississauga man charged with luring, selling child pornography

Peel Regional Police work a scene in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 9, 2025 2:16 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2025 2:17 pm.

A man from Mississauga faces five charges in connection with a child exploitation investigation.

According to investigators, the man was communicating with young victims through various social media platforms where “he received, posted and sold a quantity of child pornography.”

Toronto police say he went by the usernames: “Bop4teens,” “Teensboop,” and “ibangedyourmom_#000.”

On Wednesday, police arrested 26-year-old Loran Lazar after executing a search warrant at his residence near Eglinton Avenue East and Hurontario Street.

He faces five charges, including two counts of possessing child pornography; accessing, making and selling child pornograph; and two counts of luring.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Wednesday.

Investigators believe there are more alleged victims and encourage anyone with information to contact police.

