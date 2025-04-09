Ruptured Keystone pipeline segment isolated, spill cleanup ongoing: South Bow

A rupture in North Dakota shut down a major oil pipeline that sends oil from Canada to refineries in the United States. (AP Graphic)

By Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Posted April 9, 2025 11:47 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2025 3:53 pm.

CALGARY — The owner of the Keystone pipeline says a segment that ruptured in North Dakota has been isolated and the oil spill has been contained.

Calgary-based South Bow Corp. said Wednesday it estimates 3,500 barrels were released, equivalent to more than 556,000 litres. Its control centre detected a pressure drop on Tuesday morning and the system was immediately shut.

“On-site staff, the surrounding community, and mitigating risk to the environment are South Bow’s primary concern,” the company said in a news release.

“Upon activating emergency response procedures, South Bow established around-the-clock air and environment monitoring. The company’s response efforts focus on remediating the site.”

The spill happened in a rural field about 100 kilometres southwest of Fargo, N.D.

The Keystone system runs more than 4,300 kilometres from Hardisty, Alta., southeast of Edmonton, to the U.S. Gulf Coast in Texas. The Canada Energy Regulator says the pipeline transported an average of 624,000 barrels per day last year.

There was no word on when it would start up again.

Randy Ollenberger, head of oil and gas research at BMO Capital Markets, said the shutdown isn’t affecting Canadian heavy oil pricing yet as there is ample room in storage tanks at Hardisty.

“As long as we don’t have Keystone down so long that storage tanks start to fill up to capacity, it may not have much impact on the market,” he said Tuesday.

An employee working at the site near Fort Ransom, N.D., heard a “mechanical bang” and shut down the pipeline within about two minutes, said Bill Suess, spill investigation program manager with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

No people or structures were affected by the spill, he said, adding a nearby stream that only flows during part of the year was not affected but was blocked off and isolated as a precaution.

The Keystone Pipeline was constructed in 2010 at a cost of US$5.2 billion by TC Energy, which spun off its crude pipelines into a new company, South Bow, late last year.

There have been 23 spills along the Keystone system.

One 2022 leak in Kansas dumped about 14,000 barrels of crude oil into a creek running through rural pastureland about 240 kilometres northwest of Kansas City.

An expansion to the system called Keystone XL would have increased the amount of crude flowing to Gulf refiners by cutting diagonally across Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

The expansion was first proposed during the Obama administration, which rejected it on environmental grounds.

It was then revived under the first Trump administration, before former president Joe Biden killed it again by revoking the pipeline’s permit on his first day in the White House in 2021.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he wants to see that project revived, but South Bow says it has “moved on.”

— with files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX: SOBO) (TSX: TRP)

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump pauses tariffs for most nations, Canada remains unaffected

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is immediately pausing tariffs on most nations for 90 days following market turmoil triggered by his trade war with the world but the impact to Canada...

56m ago

Man accused of stealing $30,000 worth of booze from LCBO, Toronto police say

Toronto police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing approximately $30,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across Toronto and the GTA. According to investigators, the man would “select...

4h ago

Stock markets in Canada and U.S. soar after Trump pauses some tariffs

TORONTO — Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. shot up after U.S. President Donald Trump paused his "reciprocal" tariffs on most nations for 90 days, though he further raised his tax rate on Chinese...

12m ago

Family who lost father in 'preventable tragedy' call for safety barriers on Leaside Bridge

A grieving Toronto family is now fighting to add safety barriers to the Leaside Bridge after their father was killed in what they believe was a preventable tragedy. It was an earth-shattering Father's...

9m ago

Top Stories

Trump pauses tariffs for most nations, Canada remains unaffected

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is immediately pausing tariffs on most nations for 90 days following market turmoil triggered by his trade war with the world but the impact to Canada...

56m ago

Man accused of stealing $30,000 worth of booze from LCBO, Toronto police say

Toronto police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing approximately $30,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across Toronto and the GTA. According to investigators, the man would “select...

4h ago

Stock markets in Canada and U.S. soar after Trump pauses some tariffs

TORONTO — Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. shot up after U.S. President Donald Trump paused his "reciprocal" tariffs on most nations for 90 days, though he further raised his tax rate on Chinese...

12m ago

Family who lost father in 'preventable tragedy' call for safety barriers on Leaside Bridge

A grieving Toronto family is now fighting to add safety barriers to the Leaside Bridge after their father was killed in what they believe was a preventable tragedy. It was an earth-shattering Father's...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
More than 10,000 Toronto students to be suspended due to out-of-date immunizations

Toronto Public Health has started the process of suspending thousands of students who are not up-to-date with their vaccinations. Michelle Mackey reports.

20h ago

2:13
More snow chances this week

There will be more chances for snow before it starts to warm up into double-digit temperatures this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

2:34
Bike lane removal could make way for "win-win" solution for all: Chow

Toronto's mayor says discussions are taking place between the city and Ford government to find a compromise with safe space for cyclists. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria asserts traffic lanes need to return. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

2:22
What Canadians should expect when crossing the U.S. border

With Ottawa updating its travel guidance to the U.S., experts share their advice on what Canadians should expect when heading to the border. Afua Baah reports.
5:19
Canadian business owners on tiny Australian island hit by Trump's tariffs

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Canadian couple Rachel Evans and Jesse Schiller, who are likely the only business owners on a relatively anonymous Australian island to be directly affected by Trump's tariffs.
More Videos