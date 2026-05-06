Teen arrested in shootings at 2 synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto

An 18-year-old male has been charged in connection to shootings at two synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto back in March.

Investigators say the front doors of Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto synagogue on Clark Avenue near York Hill Boulevard in Vaughan were struck by gunfire just before midnight on March 6.

York police say there were two people inside at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

A short time later, just after midnight on March 7, Toronto police were called to the area of Glencairn Avenue and Bathurst Street for reports of gunshots outside the Shaarei Shomayim.

No one was injured in that incident, but officers found damage to the synagogue’s front entrance.

Following a joint investigation, police alleged that the same individual was responsible for both shootings,

A male, 18, of no fixed address, is facing multiple charges including two counts of mischief to property over $5,000 and several weapons charges.

He has not been named as he was 17 years old at the time of the offences.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on May 20.

With files from John Marchesan