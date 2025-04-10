Ontario measles case count exceeds 800 total infections, 155 new since last week

A child is seen being treated for measles in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted April 10, 2025 2:15 pm.

Ontario is reporting 155 new measles cases over the last week, pushing the province’s case count to 816 since an outbreak began in the fall.

The number of new cases has increased again after a few weeks of appearing to stabilize in the 100-per-week range, which public health physicians had taken as a sign of potential optimism.

Public Health Ontario says there have now been 61 hospitalizations – that’s 11 more than last week – including 47 children. Unimmunized kids are the predominant group infected by the outbreak.

Related:

Most cases are still in Ontario’s southwestern public health unit, and spread to two more public health units this week, including Hamilton and Northeastern, which covers Timmins and Englehart.

Southwestern’s Dr. Ninh Tran says there’s been a 130 per cent increase in measles vaccinations at local public health clinics from January to April compared to last year.

That translates to an additional 940 doses in arms.

Tran also spoke about schools beginning to issue suspensions this week to some of the thousands of students who aren’t fully vaccinated, and the urgent calls for the province to digitize its immunization record system.

Physicians have been calling on the province to create a central digital vaccine registry for over a decade with the spread of measles shining light on the outdated yellow immunization cards.

Tran says an electronic vaccine registry would be “absolutely critical” to better understand vaccine coverage.

“People can’t seem to find them,” he says about paper-based vaccine records. “They have to sort of contact their health-care provider and then report it to us.”

Alberta’s case count nearly doubled over the last week to 46, as did Saskatchewan’s now six infections. Quebec has remained at 40 for a fourth week.

Manitoba has reported 10 cases since February, including an exposure on a flight from Toronto to Winnipeg, according to the latest update Monday.

Measles usually begins with a fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes, followed by a red blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreads to the body and limbs.

The virus can lead to pneumonia, inflammation of the brain and death.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Six people have died in a helicopter crash in the Hudson River in New York City, an AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A helicopter crashed Thursday into the Hudson River just off Manhattan, killing six people, officials said. The fire department said it received a report of a helicopter...

5m ago

Ford 'shocked' that Canada not on Trump's tariff pause list

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was "shocked" that Canada was not part of U.S. President Donald Trump's 90-day reciprocal tariff pause and said Canada and the U.S. are not currently negotiating to settle...

4h ago

One dead following 2-alarm building fire in Little Italy

One person has died, and other occupants were pulled from a building following a two-alarm fire in Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood. Toronto police and fire officials were called to a three-storey...

updated

3h ago

Canadians turn their backs on U.S. travel, as return trips plunge: StatCan

Canadian visits to the United States plummeted last month amid anger over tariffs and annexation threats from its president, on top of growing fears about treatment at the border. In March, the number...

3h ago

Top Stories

Six people have died in a helicopter crash in the Hudson River in New York City, an AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A helicopter crashed Thursday into the Hudson River just off Manhattan, killing six people, officials said. The fire department said it received a report of a helicopter...

5m ago

Ford 'shocked' that Canada not on Trump's tariff pause list

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was "shocked" that Canada was not part of U.S. President Donald Trump's 90-day reciprocal tariff pause and said Canada and the U.S. are not currently negotiating to settle...

4h ago

One dead following 2-alarm building fire in Little Italy

One person has died, and other occupants were pulled from a building following a two-alarm fire in Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood. Toronto police and fire officials were called to a three-storey...

updated

3h ago

Canadians turn their backs on U.S. travel, as return trips plunge: StatCan

Canadian visits to the United States plummeted last month amid anger over tariffs and annexation threats from its president, on top of growing fears about treatment at the border. In March, the number...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
Flood risk for Muskoka as ice storm cleanup continues

Muskoka residents, still reeling from the ice storm, are now facing potential flooding. Michelle Mackey reports. 

1h ago

2:32
The City of Vaughan explores renaming 'America Avenue'

A small residential street in Vaughan is being impacted by tensions with the U.S., as the city explores renaming 'America Avenue'. Erica Natividad with the alternative name that's being proposed, and how residents feel about it.

19h ago

2:35
Family calls for safety barriers on Leaside bridge after father died in ‘preventable tragedy’

Toronto is considering installing safety barriers on the Leaside bridge after a recent tragedy claimed two lives. Shauna Hunt with a family's urgent push for the city to take action. 

22h ago

2:29
Toronto to raise fees to allow construction companies to block lanes

Toronto continues to be the construction capital of North America says a new report to city hall. To keep construction companies accountable and on schedule, the city will sharply increase the fee amount to block a lane.

22h ago

2:44
Trump abruptly pauses most global tariffs, changes nothing for Canada and Mexico

In a shocking reversal, Donald Trump has pushed pause on his global trade war, halting most of his tariffs. As Brandon Choghri explains, the flip flop won't bring any relief to Canada and Mexico.

22h ago

More Videos