Artificial intelligence, wearable tech can improve safety in stroke rehab: study

A patient has her blood pressure checked by a registered nurse in Plainfield, Vt., on June 6, 2013. Artificial intelligence combined with wearable technology has the potential to improve safety among people recovering from a stroke, suggests a study from researchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Toby Talbot

By Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press

Posted April 12, 2025 7:00 am.

Last Updated April 12, 2025 8:01 am.

Artificial intelligence combined with wearable technology has the potential to improve safety among people recovering from a stroke, suggests a study from researchers, including a team from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia.

Gustavo Balbinot, an assistant professor in neurorehabilitation, said the research opens doors for the development of new technologies in stroke rehabilitation.

The findings are also applicable for people at risk of falling due to balance challenges that aren’t related to stroke, such as vertigo or spinal injury, he said in an interview.

The study published in the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Rehabilitation used sensors to monitor more than 50 stroke survivors as they performed mobility tasks.

Researchers then used the data to generate movement patterns.

“You can think about when you throw a rock into the river, you see those little waves,” Balbinot explained. “We can get those frequencies of the movement.”

The analysis found those recovering from a stroke generally had smoother movements, suggesting a more cautious approach compared with a control group. Those healthy participants exhibited faster, more “jerky” movements, Balbinot said.

Balbinot’s team has developed software that breaks the movement patterns down into three-second windows, allowing it to detect changes that could indicate a risk of falling – a potentially serious setback for someone recovering from stroke.

“The software is the magic here,” said Balbinot, who leads the Movement Neurorehabilitation and Neurorepair laboratory at the B.C. university.

“So, every three seconds, the software can detect, is it too wavy, is (it) oscillating a lot,” he said of a person’s movement pattern.

The software is a step toward Balbinot’s goal of seeing it integrated into wearable technology, such as smart watches, to help people avoid dangerous falls.

In the event the software detected a change, he said the user would then receive a warning informing them of potentially unstable or risky movement.

“People may engage with dangerous movements, and they are not aware, and then eventually they fall,” Balbinot said.

He said the real-time monitoring every three seconds is key to sending a message encouraging the user to perhaps slow down and avoid taking risks.

“The software can say, ‘Hey, it’s dangerous what you’re doing here,’ so maybe it’s just sitting down for a while.”

Balbinot said the predictions of fall risk would become more “assertive” as the software gathers data over time.

“The algorithm learns with the person,” he said. “With machine learning, we can really make the software learn what’s good or bad for each person.”

The sensors worn by participants monitor speed and orientation, said Balbinot, adding technology has advanced to the point that such monitoring tools may be embedded in the user’s clothing.

The study notes clinicians would benefit from easy-to-interpret mobility data allowing them to help make informed decisions about patient care.

“Incorporating machine learning algorithms could help personalize rehabilitation strategies by identifying individual movement patterns and predicting safety risks based on each patient’s unique needs,” the study concludes.

“To bridge this gap, further studies focused on the long-term usability of these devices in clinical settings and their effectiveness in diverse patient populations will be essential,” it adds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2025.

Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cirque du Soleil is building the world's largest freestanding arena in Toronto

Known for their feats of aerial acrobatics, Cirque du Soleil is returning to Toronto with a classic show, and an ambitious feat of engineering to match. The Canadian entertainment company is nearing...

28m ago

Trump's China tariff shocks US importers. One CEO calls it 'end of days'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rick Woldenberg thought he had come up with a sure-fire plan to protect his Chicago-area educational toy company from President Donald Trump’s massive new taxes on Chinese imports. ...

1h ago

Woodstock bar's liquor license suspended after allegedly serving customer 17 beers in 4 hours before he died

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it intends to suspend the liquor licence of a Woodstock, Ont., bar after it allegedly served 17 beers to a customer who later fell outside, hit his head...

16h ago

'Asleep at the wheel': Michigan city braces for impact of Trump's tariffs

FLINT — Just north of downtown Flint, Mich., a two-story red brick building known as Factory One sits as just one reminder of the rich history here of the American automobile industry. The factory,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Cirque du Soleil is building the world's largest freestanding arena in Toronto

Known for their feats of aerial acrobatics, Cirque du Soleil is returning to Toronto with a classic show, and an ambitious feat of engineering to match. The Canadian entertainment company is nearing...

28m ago

Trump's China tariff shocks US importers. One CEO calls it 'end of days'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rick Woldenberg thought he had come up with a sure-fire plan to protect his Chicago-area educational toy company from President Donald Trump’s massive new taxes on Chinese imports. ...

1h ago

Woodstock bar's liquor license suspended after allegedly serving customer 17 beers in 4 hours before he died

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it intends to suspend the liquor licence of a Woodstock, Ont., bar after it allegedly served 17 beers to a customer who later fell outside, hit his head...

16h ago

'Asleep at the wheel': Michigan city braces for impact of Trump's tariffs

FLINT — Just north of downtown Flint, Mich., a two-story red brick building known as Factory One sits as just one reminder of the rich history here of the American automobile industry. The factory,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Hundreds laid off as GM temporarily shuts down Ingersoll assembly plant in Ontario

The union representing 1,200 General Motors employees says that the company plans to temporarily halt operations at its Ingersoll, Ontario assembly plant. As Jazan Grewal reports, the decision is expected to result in hundreds of layoffs.

11h ago

2:04
Suspects armed with hammers, knives and zip ties wanted in violent home invasion

Victims of a violent home invasion were bound with zip ties, as a group of armed suspects raided their home for cash and jewelry. Shauna Hunt reports children were home at the time and one resident was attacked with a hammer.

16h ago

2:11
Grey start to the weekend

A cloudy start to the weekend with a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday and the slight chance of an isolated shower.

13h ago

1:38
Investigation underway into Hudson River helicopter crash

An investigation is underway into what prompted a helicopter to plunge into the Hudson River. As Laura Aguierre explains, it's what some witnesses heard that could provide a possible clue into what happened.

15h ago

2:20
Cirque du Soleil building the world's largest free-standing arena in Toronto

Cirque du Soleil is getting ready to bring it's production of OVO to Toronto and with it one of it's most ambitious "big top" builds.  Audra Brown with a look at the gigantic construction process as they assemble the world's biggest portable arena. 

18h ago

More Videos