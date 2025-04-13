Pedestrian sent to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

Police at the scene of a collision in Scarborough. (Arthur Pressick/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 13, 2025 9:45 am.

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Highland Creek neighbourhood, near Sheppard Avenue East and Meadowvale Road, just after 8:00 a.m.

Authorities say the driver remained at the scene and the pedestrian was transported to a local trauma centre in serious, but stable condition.

The intersection is closed while police investigate.

