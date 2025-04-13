Rory McIlroy wins the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 13, 2025 7:18 pm.

Last Updated April 13, 2025 7:26 pm.

Rory McIlroy wins the Masters, beating Justin Rose on the first hole of a playoff to complete the career Grand Slam.

The Northern Irishman joins Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen in winning all four of golf’s major titles – the Masters, U.S. Open, PGA Championship and Open Championship – at least once.

This was McIlroy’s 11th attempt at winning the Masters.

Canada’s Corey Conners finished tied for eighth at 5 under. It is the fourth top-10 finish at Augusta for the Listowel, Ont., native, who entered the final round four shots back of McIlroy.

More to come

Top Stories

'The condo math isn’t working:' Converting empty offices into residential units

A prominent Toronto office tower is on its way to becoming a new rental community in the city. Amexon Development Corporation plans to transform one of the existing 15-storey commercial towers at 250 Ferrand...

1h ago

Man, 23, faces multiple impaired driving charges after deadly Caledon crash

A man is facing multiple impaired driving charges after a deadly crash in Caledon over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bramalea Road and Boston Mills Road for reports of a single-vehicle...

4h ago

Ontario family seeks help finding son who disappeared in Mont-Tremblant in February

MONTREAL — An Ontario family is asking the public for help in finding their 22-year-old son who disappeared while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant, Que. 70 days ago. Liam Toman went missing at around...

5h ago

Competition Bureau launches investigation into Express Scripts Canada

Canada’s federal competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Express Scripts Canada (ESC), a company that provides processing services for insurance providers and pharmacies, after a pharmacists...

4h ago

