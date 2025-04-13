Rory McIlroy wins the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy wins the Masters, beating Justin Rose on the first hole of a playoff to complete the career Grand Slam.

The Northern Irishman joins Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen in winning all four of golf’s major titles – the Masters, U.S. Open, PGA Championship and Open Championship – at least once.

This was McIlroy’s 11th attempt at winning the Masters.

Canada’s Corey Conners finished tied for eighth at 5 under. It is the fourth top-10 finish at Augusta for the Listowel, Ont., native, who entered the final round four shots back of McIlroy.

