Rory McIlroy wins the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam
Posted April 13, 2025 7:18 pm.
Last Updated April 13, 2025 7:26 pm.
Rory McIlroy wins the Masters, beating Justin Rose on the first hole of a playoff to complete the career Grand Slam.
The Northern Irishman joins Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen in winning all four of golf’s major titles – the Masters, U.S. Open, PGA Championship and Open Championship – at least once.
This was McIlroy’s 11th attempt at winning the Masters.
Canada’s Corey Conners finished tied for eighth at 5 under. It is the fourth top-10 finish at Augusta for the Listowel, Ont., native, who entered the final round four shots back of McIlroy.
