Toronto’s new ‘renoviction’ bylaw rolls out next week

The City of Toronto is moving forward in the process to enact a 'renovictions' bylaw to prevent evictions under the guise of renovations when vacant possession might not be necessary to carry them out. Photo by Milivoj Kuhar on Unsplash

By Dilshad Burman

Posted July 25, 2025 12:57 pm.

Toronto’s bylaw aimed at preventing unnecessary evictions in order to hike up rents under the guise of renovations will go into effect next week.

Starting July 31, landlords will need a licence before they can start repairs or renovations so extensive, that tenants are required to move out of the unit.

“The Rental Renovation Licence Bylaw aims to help curb bad faith evictions and protect tenants from the practice of ‘renovictions’, preserve Toronto’s affordable rental housing stock and establish a transparent and equitable process for landlords to responsibly complete necessary renovations,” reads a news release from the City of Toronto.

The bylaw, which was adopted in November 2024, was a response to the high and growing number of renovictions in the city, which “disproportionately impact low-income and marginalized communities, increase housing insecurity and lead to the loss of affordable rental housing options.”

What landlords need to know

Along with acquiring a Rental Renovation Licence, landlords who want to conduct repairs or renovations that require a vacant unit under the provincial N13 process will have to provide compensation or alternate accommodation to the tenant if they plan to return to the unit after renovations are complete. If the tenant chooses not to return, the landlord must provide rent-gap compensation.

During the licence application process, the landlord must provide proof of approved building permits and proof that vacant possession is required.

Formal notifications must be provided to tenants and plans must be submitted to the city, outlining compensation or accommodation arrangements. Landlords must also demonstrate ongoing compliance with these rules at every stage of the process.

What tenants need to know

If tenants are issued an N13 notice to end tenancy, the landlord must obtain a Rental Renovation Licence beforehand. Tenants will have access to a public online registry where they can confirm if the landlord has obtained the required licence and tenants can report suspected violations directly to the City.

Tenants are also owed compensation or alternate accommodation as outlined above.

If they need need support services, tenants can call 3-1-1 to access free and professional legal information, rights information and multi-lingual support, funded through the Toronto Tenant Support Program.

For more information about the bylaw, click here.

