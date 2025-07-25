Peel Regional Police are asking potential victims to come forward after uncovering what they describe as a large-scale fraud involving a bogus contracting company in Brampton that has cost clients over $800,000.

According to investigators, reports began surfacing in July 2024 regarding a business operating under the name A&E Contractors, which was linked to Timothy Glen Carter. What appeared to be routine complaints about unfinished work quickly evolved into a broader criminal investigation, police said.

After nearly a year of inquiries, detectives determined that A&E Contractors had no legitimate business presence in the area. Police say the company lacked a registered corporate identity, had no fixed physical address, and could not be traced through standard business channels.

Authorities now believe the financial losses linked to the fraudulent operation exceed $800,000, and Carter is currently wanted on a warrant for fraud over $5,000.

Investigators suspect there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward.

Through a news release, PRP urged residents to do their homework before hiring a contractor, including verifying references and the legitimacy of the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.