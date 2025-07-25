Brampton man wanted in alleged $800K contracting fraud, police seek additional victims

Authorities now believe the financial losses linked to the fraudulent operation exceed $800,000, and Carter is currently wanted on a warrant for Fraud Over $5,000. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 25, 2025 12:14 pm.

Last Updated July 25, 2025 12:15 pm.

Peel Regional Police are asking potential victims to come forward after uncovering what they describe as a large-scale fraud involving a bogus contracting company in Brampton that has cost clients over $800,000.

According to investigators, reports began surfacing in July 2024 regarding a business operating under the name A&E Contractors, which was linked to Timothy Glen Carter. What appeared to be routine complaints about unfinished work quickly evolved into a broader criminal investigation, police said.

After nearly a year of inquiries, detectives determined that A&E Contractors had no legitimate business presence in the area. Police say the company lacked a registered corporate identity, had no fixed physical address, and could not be traced through standard business channels.

Authorities now believe the financial losses linked to the fraudulent operation exceed $800,000, and Carter is currently wanted on a warrant for fraud over $5,000.

Investigators suspect there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward.

Through a news release, PRP urged residents to do their homework before hiring a contractor, including verifying references and the legitimacy of the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Speed camera cut down near Jane and St. Clair in latest incident of vandalism

A speed camera on Rockcliffe Boulevard near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue is the latest one to be damaged in Toronto. Toronto police confirmed the camera has been cut down and the incident is under...

1h ago

Toronto's new 'renoviction' bylaw rolls out next week

Toronto's bylaw aimed at preventing unnecessary evictions in order to hike up rents under the guise of renovations will go into effect next week. Starting July 31, landlords will need a licence before...

1h ago

Trump says he hasn't 'had a lot of luck' with Canada ahead of latest tariff deadline

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday his administration hasn't "had a lot of luck with Canada" in its trade negotiations, tempering expectations of a deal ahead of next week's deadline...

20m ago

Health Canada recalls 600K electrical outlets sold across Canada over last decade

Health Canada is recalling more than 600,000 electrical outlets sold across Canada over the last decade due to a possible fire hazard. The federal agency says three models of Electrical Devices Ground...

5m ago

Top Stories

Speed camera cut down near Jane and St. Clair in latest incident of vandalism

A speed camera on Rockcliffe Boulevard near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue is the latest one to be damaged in Toronto. Toronto police confirmed the camera has been cut down and the incident is under...

1h ago

Toronto's new 'renoviction' bylaw rolls out next week

Toronto's bylaw aimed at preventing unnecessary evictions in order to hike up rents under the guise of renovations will go into effect next week. Starting July 31, landlords will need a licence before...

1h ago

Trump says he hasn't 'had a lot of luck' with Canada ahead of latest tariff deadline

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday his administration hasn't "had a lot of luck with Canada" in its trade negotiations, tempering expectations of a deal ahead of next week's deadline...

20m ago

Health Canada recalls 600K electrical outlets sold across Canada over last decade

Health Canada is recalling more than 600,000 electrical outlets sold across Canada over the last decade due to a possible fire hazard. The federal agency says three models of Electrical Devices Ground...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Vehicles at Etobicoke car dealership catch fire in early morning blaze

Toronto police are investigating the cause of a fire at a car dealership in Etobicoke that set ablaze three vehicles.

5h ago

4:47
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team found not guilty of sexual assault

Five former players of Canada's world junior hockey team have been found not guilty of sexual assault. Our Michelle Mackey has more on the verdict in this high-profile trial.

19h ago

2:04
Five former Canadian world junior hockey players found not guilty on all charges

All five former Canadian world junior hockey players have been found not guilty on all charges related to accusations of sexual assault.

22h ago

3:20
Wrestler Hulk Hogan dead at 71 following cardiac arrest

TV wrestler Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71 after suffering from cardiac arrest. Stephanie Elam reports.
1:05
Criminal lawyer identified as victim of Brampton shooting

Brampton criminal lawyer Manbir Sodhi was identified as the victim of a shooting that left him with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

More Videos