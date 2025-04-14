Missing 75-year-old boater found dead, no foul play suspected

Provincial police say a 75-year-old boater who was missing for more than 24 hours has been found deceased.

According to the Huron County OPP branch, the man left his residence at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and was believed to have been fishing on the west side of the Goderich Harbour on Lake Huron.

OPP say they received a missing person report early Sunday morning and began searching for the man. He was found deceased later that afternoon.

Police say no foul play is suspected.