Religious leader facing multiple counts of sexual assault: York police

A religious leader who led study sessions out of residences in Pickering and Markham has been charged with several counts of sexual assault, York Regional Police say.

An alleged victim reported that they had been sexually assaulted by the suspect six times during spiritual sessions that took place between January 2021 and October 2024, police said in a release.

A second alleged victim later came forward, alleging a sexually assault by the same man in December 2024.

Pravin Ranijan, 44, of Toronto, is facing seven counts of sexual assault.