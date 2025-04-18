BMW driver ran 2 red lights before fatal crash into hydro pole: Toronto police

A car crashed into a pole near a Scarborough plaza on April 18, 2025. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By Dilshad Burman

Posted April 18, 2025 7:15 am.

Last Updated April 18, 2025 4:20 pm.

One person has died after a car crashed into a pole in Scarborough in the early hours of Friday morning.

Toronto police say a BMW was travelling westbound at a high speed on Eglinton Avenue East in the Danforth Road area. It ran a red light at Danforth and proceeded west through the intersection.

As the BMW continued westbound, it clipped a vehicle that was stopped at the red light on Brimley Road, disobeyed that red light as well and proceeded through the intersection once again. The vehicle then left the roadway on the north side and crashed into a hydro pole.

Police were called to the scene near Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road shortly before 12:30 a.m.

The car burst into flames following impact with the pole and the driver was trapped inside. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking any witnesses to contact them.

Top Stories

Mohawk College student killed in Hamilton shooting was innocent bystander: police

Hamilton Police say a woman who was shot in the Upper James Street and South Bend Road area on Thursday night has died in hospital. Police say they received reports of gunfire in the area around 7:30...

updated

1h ago

Poilievre promises to end ban on single-use plastic straws, other items

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre promised to strike down a key element of the Liberal government's environmental policy Friday as he and other party leaders got back on the campaign trail...

2h ago

Durham police investigating shots fired in Ajax cemetery

Durham Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired in an Ajax cemetery on Thursday. Police received calls about the sound of gunshots at Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens cemetery on Church Street...

4h ago

Toronto police warns of distraction thefts targeting Muslim community

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert about distractions thefts specifically targeting the Muslim community and are asking them to be vigilant. The alert says incidents began to be reported...

3h ago

