BMW driver ran 2 red lights before fatal crash into hydro pole: Toronto police

One person has died after a car crashed into a pole in Scarborough in the early hours of Friday morning.

Toronto police say a BMW was travelling westbound at a high speed on Eglinton Avenue East in the Danforth Road area. It ran a red light at Danforth and proceeded west through the intersection.

As the BMW continued westbound, it clipped a vehicle that was stopped at the red light on Brimley Road, disobeyed that red light as well and proceeded through the intersection once again. The vehicle then left the roadway on the north side and crashed into a hydro pole.

Police were called to the scene near Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road shortly before 12:30 a.m.

The car burst into flames following impact with the pole and the driver was trapped inside. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking any witnesses to contact them.