Four suspects sought after 7 Mississauga schools vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti

Police in Peel Region are searching for four suspects after several Mississauga high schools were vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti.

Police say between April 10 and 18, seven schools across the region were vandalized in the evening with graffiti targeting both racialized and 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

The suspects are described as light-skinned with thin builds.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a dark “Trapstar” hoodie, black jeans, and a grey Louis Vuitton toque with a black balaclava.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a matte grey jacket, grey sweatpants, and a black balaclava.

The third suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white logo on the chest, black jeans and a black balaclava.

The fourth suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and a clown face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.