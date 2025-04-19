Four suspects sought after 7 Mississauga schools vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti
Posted April 19, 2025 12:36 pm.
Last Updated April 19, 2025 12:38 pm.
Police in Peel Region are searching for four suspects after several Mississauga high schools were vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti.
Police say between April 10 and 18, seven schools across the region were vandalized in the evening with graffiti targeting both racialized and 2SLGBTQI+ communities.
The suspects are described as light-skinned with thin builds.
The first suspect was last seen wearing a dark “Trapstar” hoodie, black jeans, and a grey Louis Vuitton toque with a black balaclava.
The second suspect was last seen wearing a matte grey jacket, grey sweatpants, and a black balaclava.
The third suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white logo on the chest, black jeans and a black balaclava.
The fourth suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and a clown face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.