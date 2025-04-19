Four suspects sought after 7 Mississauga schools vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti

Three of four suspects wanted after several Mississauga high schools were vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti are pictured. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted April 19, 2025 12:36 pm.

Last Updated April 19, 2025 12:38 pm.

Police in Peel Region are searching for four suspects after several Mississauga high schools were vandalized with hate-motivated graffiti.

Police say between April 10 and 18, seven schools across the region were vandalized in the evening with graffiti targeting both racialized and 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

The suspects are described as light-skinned with thin builds.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a dark “Trapstar” hoodie, black jeans, and a grey Louis Vuitton toque with a black balaclava.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a matte grey jacket, grey sweatpants, and a black balaclava.

The third suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white logo on the chest, black jeans and a black balaclava.

The fourth suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and a clown face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Top Stories

New record set as two million vote on first day of advance polls: Elections Canada

OTTAWA — Nearly two million people showed up to cast a ballot on Friday, the first of four days for advanced voting in the federal election. Elections Canada said in a social media post it will be...

1h ago

Notorious speed camera on Parkside Drive vandalized for a 4th time

Toronto's most notorious speed camera has been vandalized for a fourth time in the last five months. According to the neighbourhood group Safe Parkside, the camera located south of Algonquin Avenue...

16m ago

Australia celebrates end to 'Vegemite-gate' after product back on shelves in Toronto

Canada and Australia have shaken hands to end a potential diplomatic dust-up over a yeast-based spread that many Aussies like on toast and crackers. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked...

2h ago

Health Canada recalls 10 frozen Italian pastries

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for multiple frozen pastries that were sold under the brands Sweet Cream and D. Effe T. The national health department says the products are being removed from...

29m ago

