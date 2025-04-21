‘Humility, compassion and care for others’: What Canadians are saying about Pope Francis’s legacy

Prime Minister Mark Carney honoured Pope Francis, calling the late Pontiff a "voice of moral clarity". Carney went on to mention the Pope's official apology for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system.

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 21, 2025 10:19 am.

Last Updated April 21, 2025 12:11 pm.

Canadians are reacting to Pope Francis’s death on Easter Monday, which came more than two months after he was hospitalized for a respiratory infection.

Here’s what some notable Canadians have to say.

“Pope Francis was a voice of moral clarity, spiritual courage, and boundless compassion. He was in many respects the world’s conscience — never hesitating to challenge the powerful on behalf of the vulnerable.”

-Prime Minister Mark Carney, at a campaign stop in Charlottetown

___

“There have been countless millions of Catholics and non-Catholics that have been inspired by his leadership in faith and other domains, and our prayers are with all Catholics as they lay to rest the head of the Catholic Church.”

-Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, at a campaign stop in east Toronto

___

“Pope Francis showed the world that faith can be a force for justice. He spoke plainly about poverty, inequality, and the climate crisis. I attended his visit in 2022 where he offered an apology for the Catholic church’s role in residential schools. For many survivors, this apology was not enough. For others, it was a step towards recognition of the harm and trauma they experienced. His passing is a loss and his example will not be forgotten.”

-NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, on social media.

___

“Our Catholic family worldwide is in mourning following the death of our spiritual father, Pope Francis. Since 2013, our shepherd has guided the flock lovingly and served as a global ambassador of peace, hope and love. The Holy Father’s humility, compassion and care for others, most especially the poor and marginalized, has served as a powerful witness and a reminder of our daily call to reflect the face of Jesus to all those whom we encounter.”

-Cardinal Frank Leo, Archbishop of Toronto, in a written statement

___

“While the Catholic Church has a legacy of harm against First Nations, we acknowledge the progress made in recent years, largely due to Pope Francis’ efforts. He listened to us and heard us. He invited us to the Vatican and apologized. It was monumental in our history with the Catholic church.”

-National Chief Woodhouse Nepinak of the Assembly of First Nations, in a written statement

___

“I extend my deepest condolences to all who are grieving this profound loss. His legacy of humility, love and compassion will be forever remembered.”

-Ontario Premier Doug Ford, on social media

___

“The leader of the Roman Catholic Church was recognized worldwide as a man of healing and I hope people find comfort in that in the days ahead.”

-Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey, on social media

___

“Pope Francis wore his heart on his sleeve, even to the public, even before mass audiences. But to see him open his heart, open his mind to the Indigenous was really – I think – an example to us all.”

-Rev. Richard Smith, Archbishop-elect of Vancouver, in a written statement

___

“The differences that we have between each other are not an obstacle. They are a blessing. And to see the value of the other is also to learn to view the difference as a blessing for our own lives. So that’s why Pope Francis’s message of the value of encounter, the value of togetherness, so that we can enrich our life and enrich our peace, is so important today. Let us be together in solidarity and sadness and in the building of peace and building a civilization of encounter.”

-Rev. Christian Lépine, Archbishop of Montreal, in a video statement

___

“Pope Francis will be remembered for addressing climate change and championing environmental stewardship. He worked to promote unity between Catholics, non-Catholics, and non-Christians, saying that members of the world’s different religions were “children of the same heaven. These are difficult days for the more than 200,000 Catholic Nova Scotians. But I hope they will find comfort in their faith and the life and legacy of Pope Francis.”

-Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston in a written statement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press

