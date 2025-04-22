1 person stabbed in Cabbagetown, suspect in custody: police

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 22, 2025 10:28 am.

Last Updated April 22, 2025 10:43 am.

Toronto police have arrested a woman who was reportedly running down a Cabbagetown street with a knife after stabbing someone in the arm.

Officers were called to Carlton and Ontario streets at around 9:49 a.m. Tuesday after reports that a woman was running down Carlton with a knife.

Police say one person reported that they were stabbed in the arm by the woman. The victim was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was later arrested.

More to come

