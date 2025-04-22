York police looking for witness in Vaughan crash that left child with ‘life-altering’ injuries
Posted April 22, 2025 3:59 pm.
York police are looking to speak with the driver of a vehicle they believe witnessed a crash in Vaughan that left a child with “life-altering” injuries.
Officers were called to Cold Creek Road and Kirby Road on April 19 around 2 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.
They said a child in one of the vehicles suffered severe injuries and had to be airlifted to a trauma centre. He is still in the hospital with “life-altering” injuries, but in stable condition.
An adult also suffered minor injuries.
Both drivers remained at the scene and the police investigation is ongoing.
Investigators said they are now looking for a driver who they believe may have witnessed the collision. The vehicle, a red SUV believed to be a Land Rover Discovery sport model, was last seen travelling westbound on Kirby Road from Cold Creek Road.
A photo of the vehicle has been released.
