York police looking for witness in Vaughan crash that left child with ‘life-altering’ injuries

Investigators are looking for the driver of a vehicle they believe witnessed a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 22, 2025 3:59 pm.

York police are looking to speak with the driver of a vehicle they believe witnessed a crash in Vaughan that left a child with “life-altering” injuries.

Officers were called to Cold Creek Road and Kirby Road on April 19 around 2 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

They said a child in one of the vehicles suffered severe injuries and had to be airlifted to a trauma centre. He is still in the hospital with “life-altering” injuries, but in stable condition.

An adult also suffered minor injuries.

Both drivers remained at the scene and the police investigation is ongoing.

Investigators said they are now looking for a driver who they believe may have witnessed the collision. The vehicle, a red SUV believed to be a Land Rover Discovery sport model, was last seen travelling westbound on Kirby Road from Cold Creek Road.

A photo of the vehicle has been released.

