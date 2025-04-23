Nearly 1 million Canadian students expected to take part in mock vote ahead of election day

Voter drops their marked ballot into the ballot box. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Lauryn Heintz

Posted April 23, 2025 9:44 am.

As Canadians 18 and older head to the polls on April 28, students across the country will cast their votes in a mock Student Vote.

Student Vote Canada is a national parallel election program that has been running since 2003. The organization says it “brings democracy to live in classrooms from coast to coast to coast.”

The program is designed to introduce students to politics and foster a habit of democratic participation, according to the organization. It also gives young Canadians the chance to explore parties and platforms, debate the issues, and cast ballots for the actual candidates running in their local electoral districts.

Nearly one million students in 7,000 schools are expected to participate this year within the walls of their schools. Participating schools get learning materials and authentic voting supplies, including ballots, boxes, and voting screens, to mimic the full election experience.

“Student Vote is more than a simulation — it’s a chance for students to see themselves as active citizens and future voters,” said Lindsay Mazzucco, chief executive officer of CIVIX, which runs the program alongside Elections Canada. “Research shows that early experiences with voting can build the habits and confidence that lead to lifelong participation — and teachers across Canada continue to make that possible.”

Results of the Student Vote often mimic those of the real General Election.

In the 2021 Student Vote iteration, the Liberal Party won 118 seats and 24 per cent of the popular vote, forming a minority government. Canadians also gave the Liberals a minority in 2021.

Students chose the NDP as the official opposition last election, awarding them 108 seats and 28 per cent of the vote. Canadians voted for a Conservative opposition last election.

The 2021 Student Vote also saw the leaders of the three major parties — Justin Trudeau with the Liberals, Jagmeet Singh with the NDP, and Erin O’Toole with the Conservatives — win the seats in their respective ridings.

Results for this year’s vote will be released publicly by electoral district, after official polls close on election day.

