Brampton Brick fined over $280K after 1 worker killed, another critically injured

Brampton Brick sign is seen in this undated photo. GOOGLE

By John Marchesan

Posted April 24, 2025 4:51 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2025 5:15 pm.

A Brampton-based brick company has been fined over a quarter of a million dollars for two workplace incidents, one of which was fatal.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has fined Brampton Brick $225,000 after a worker was fatally injured at the company’s manufacturing facility in Brampton in June 2023.

According to a release from the Ministry, the worker was helping to remove cement build-up on equipment and climbed onto a mud conveyor in the plant’s mixer area. The worker was unaware that a skip hoist, a device used for lifting materials, was in automatic mode and that the hoist bucket itself was overhead. When the hoist automatically engaged, the bucket lowered, which resulted in the worker’s death.

A subsequent investigation by the Ministry found that the mixer area was not equipped with adequate machine guarding.

Brampton Brick pleaded guilty in provincial court and was fined $225,000. The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge, which assists victims of crime.

The second incident involving the clay brick and concrete block manufacturer occurred in April 2023.

At that time, a worker suffered critical injuries while cleaning a mold that was being used on a block machine at the company’s facility in Brockville, Ont.

An investigation by the Ministry found that a co-worker mistakenly moved two switches on the machine’s control panel in the wrong direction, which led to the critical injuries suffered by the other worker.

The Ministry determined that although the employer had procedures, training and signage to the contrary, Brampton Brick Limited failed to provide information, instruction and supervision to a worker with respect to safely cleaning the mold of the block machine.

Brampton Brick pleaded guilty in provincial court and was fined $65,000, which also carries a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge.

Child rushed to hospital following head-on crash in Scarborough

A child is among five people taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough. Police say they were called to the McNicoll Avenue and Midland Avenue area just before 4:30 p.m. following...

2m ago

Man fatally shot by police at Toronto Pearson Airport following 'dispute' with officers

A man was shot and killed by Peel Regional Police officers during an alleged dispute outside Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning. The Special Investigations Unit...

7m ago

Thunder Bay plant union 'ready and eager' to build new TTC subway cars if Alstom awarded contract

The union representing workers at the Alstom plant in Thunder Bay says its members are "ready and eager" to build new subway cars for Toronto after Premier Doug Ford's government urged the City of Toronto...

1h ago

Etobicoke man facing new charges in alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

A man from Etobicoke previously charged in the sexual assault of a youth last winter is facing similar offences in a new case involving a 13-year-old girl with whom he allegedly developed a relationship...

2h ago

4:14
SIU investigating after man fatally shot by police at Pearson Airport

The SIU has been called in to investigate after a man was fatally shot by police outside Terminal 1 at Pearson Airport.

2h ago

2:28
Warmer with a slight storm risk Thursday

A slight chance of a passing shower with the risk of a thunderstorm Thursday morning gives way to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.
2:56
Leaked body cam video captures deadly shootout with police in North York 

It started as a routine traffic stop and resulted in the death of a teenager, and now graphic video shows the split second the shootout began. Shauna Hunt reports. 

20h ago

0:41
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body camera footage shows moment of police-involved shooting

Video leaked online shows the moment of a police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. A warning, the video may be disturbing to some.

9h ago

1:23
Video of police-involved shooting in North York leaks online

Disturbing body camera video, verified by CityNews, shows the lead-up to the police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. (WARNING: Graphic footage included)

9h ago

