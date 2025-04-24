Lindt stockpiling chocolate in Canada amid tariff uncertainty

A customer picks out Easter candy at a shop in downtown Toronto on Thursday April 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 24, 2025 11:19 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2025 11:27 am.

Chocolate maker Lindt & Sprüngli says it’s increasing its stockpiles of product in Canada amid uncertainty over the unfolding tariff situation with the U.S.

President Donald Trump enacted tariffs on Canada and Mexico earlier this year, only to delay some of them shortly after, and more recently imposed sweeping tariffs on many countries before delaying some of those, too.

Meanwhile, Canada has introduced reciprocal tariffs on a range of goods coming from the U.S.

In March, Lindt said it was shifting some production from the U.S. to Europe to avoid price impacts for Canadian customers.

But now, the company says it hasn’t adjusted its sourcing strategy as the landscape is evolving quickly.

A spokesperson said the company will decide whether or not to make changes to sourcing once the situation is clearer and more stable, with shifting sourcing to Europe being one option on the table.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2025.

The Canadian Press

