Thunder Bay plant union ‘ready and eager’ to build new TTC subway cars if Alstom awarded contract

An out of service TTC subway train is seen on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth. The train was manufactured by Bombardier (now Alstom) in Thunder Bay, Ontario. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By Michael Talbot and Nick Westoll

Posted April 24, 2025 4:05 pm.

The union representing workers at the Alstom plant in Thunder Bay says its members are “ready and eager” to build new subway cars for Toronto after Premier Doug Ford’s government urged the City of Toronto and the TTC to go with the manufacturer.

In a social media post, provincial Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said his office requested consideration of a sole-source deal with Alstom to have its Line 2 subway cars manufactured at the Thunder Bay plant in a move that would “protect Ontario workers and their jobs” in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“Unifor backs the push to see our Thunder Bay members building subway cars for Toronto,” Unifor national president Lana Payne said in a release.

“Ensuring different levels of governments are coordinating to put procurement dollars to work and maximize Canadian jobs is always good policy and in these times even more so.”

If awarded the contract, Unifor officials say the union’s members would build the 55 new subway cars needed to replace the current cars on the Bloor-Danforth line as the fleet is nearing the end of its lifespan.

In late November, the federal government committed the remaining $758 million needed for the new trains. The funding matches contributions made by the Ontario government and the City of Toronto.

“Every time such an investment gets the green light, it strengthens our Unifor Made-in-Canada fightback,” said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi.

“We have a pivotal moment to prioritize supporting our local industries and bolstering Canada’s economy by creating sustainable, good-paying jobs right here in Ontario.”

The Alstom plant was given the nod to refurbish 181 GO Transit bi-level rail coaches in January when the province committed nearly $500 million to the project that’s expected to support hundreds of jobs. Dozens are new TTC streetcars are also currently being built at the plant.

Unifor Local 1075 president, Justin Roberts, said the more work the better.

“Our members are ready and eager to build these subway cars,” Roberts said.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll be given more opportunities, which in turn, will help our communities grow and thrive.”

Despite the urging from the province, Toronto previously said the process would be open for bidding from multiple companies. The contract went out to the market at the end of 2024.

Regardless of how the procurement happens, TTC officials previously said multiple times that the order needs to be made.

“Investment in new trains and the modernization of Line 2 is critical to ensure the TTC can provide a high-quality service to those who rely on transit every day,” a report to the TTC board in September said.

“Investment in Line 2 is necessary to sustain existing subway services and enable capacity enhancements to meet growth.”

The huge task of overhauling the Bloor-Danforth line started in 2020. The TTC began setting aside funds to replace the current Line 2 signalling system, parts of which were installed in the 1960s, with automatic train control. Upgrades at the transit agency’s Greenwood subway yard and replacing all trains were envisioned to be part of the project.

“Although this system is safe, its reliability is declining despite extensive preventive and corrective maintenance efforts,” staff said of the current fixed-block signal system, which will be close to 70 years old in certain areas by the earlier anticipated time of full replacement in 2035.

Staff noted all the elements of the project need to happen together to go ahead with the overhaul and eventual expansion of service. The initiatives were “anchored on the timely procurement of new subway trains.”

Fast-forward to mid-2023 when the transit agency cancelled a bid involving four bidders for 80 trains (55 replacement ones on Line 2 and 25 to expand capacity on Line 1) due to not having enough money.

TTC officials pegged the cost for the 55 Line 2 trains is $2.27 billion. They also said a state-of-good-repair program worth $163 million would be needed to help the remaining part of the fleet stay operational until all the new trains arrive.

