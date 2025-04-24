Summer-like temperatures expected in Toronto, GTA on Thursday

After what seemed like a slow start to spring, Thursday will feel more like June than April in the GTA, as temperatures are expected to soar to the low 20s and feel much warmer with the humidity.

The summer-like warmth comes as fans gear up to head to Maple Leaf Square this evening to catch Game 3 of playoff action between the Leafs and Ottawa Senators.

680 NewsRadio meteorologist Jill Taylor said the forecast for the GTA calls for the temperature to rise to 23 C with a humidex near 27.

“It could be the warmest day we’ve had so far if we surpass 22.5 C — that’s what we experienced on the 19th of April. … Likely not a record though for an April 24, the record 28.3 C set in 1942 and in 1960,” she said.

On Thursday, the region will see a mostly sunny-cloud mix with a slight chance of showers. It will be cooler by the lake with a light wind.

Taylor said by game time at Maple Leaf Square, the temperature will be around 21 C and dropping to 16 C by about 10 p.m. She said she is not expecting any wet weather downtown during the 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. time-frame.

The warm-up is only expected to last one day as seasonal temperatures return for Friday and into the weekend.

“A rollercoaster ride with [temperatures] continues. Next week on Tuesday, an even warmer, more noticeable humid push of air, but it too will be short-lived,” Taylor said.

“It may be a while yet before we get into consistent warm air. At least no snow in forecast for first week of May, but as you know, we could still see snow in May.”

The forecast calls for a high of 13 C on Friday and temperatures in the low- to high-teens for the weekend. Click here for the full forecast.