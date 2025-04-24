Summer-like temperatures expected in Toronto, GTA on Thursday

The Toronto skyline is seen on Aug. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted April 24, 2025 8:05 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2025 8:24 am.

After what seemed like a slow start to spring, Thursday will feel more like June than April in the GTA, as temperatures are expected to soar to the low 20s and feel much warmer with the humidity.

The summer-like warmth comes as fans gear up to head to Maple Leaf Square this evening to catch Game 3 of playoff action between the Leafs and Ottawa Senators.

680 NewsRadio meteorologist Jill Taylor said the forecast for the GTA calls for the temperature to rise to 23 C with a humidex near 27.

“It could be the warmest day we’ve had so far if we surpass 22.5 C — that’s what we experienced on the 19th of April. … Likely not a record though for an April 24, the record 28.3 C set in 1942 and in 1960,” she said.

On Thursday, the region will see a mostly sunny-cloud mix with a slight chance of showers. It will be cooler by the lake with a light wind.

Taylor said by game time at Maple Leaf Square, the temperature will be around 21 C and dropping to 16 C by about 10 p.m. She said she is not expecting any wet weather downtown during the 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. time-frame.

The warm-up is only expected to last one day as seasonal temperatures return for Friday and into the weekend.

“A rollercoaster ride with [temperatures] continues. Next week on Tuesday, an even warmer, more noticeable humid push of air, but it too will be short-lived,” Taylor said.

“It may be a while yet before we get into consistent warm air. At least no snow in forecast for first week of May, but as you know, we could still see snow in May.”

The forecast calls for a high of 13 C on Friday and temperatures in the low- to high-teens for the weekend. Click here for the full forecast.

Top Stories

Man fatally shot by police at Toronto Pearson Airport, SIU investigating

A man who was shot by officers at Toronto Pearson International Airport has died, the province's police watchdog said on Thursday. Toronto Paramedics told CityNews that first responders arrived at the...

updated

0m ago

Man wanted in alleged voyeurism followed several children into mall washroom: YRP

York Regional Police are attempting to identify a man in an alleged voyeurism incident at a mall in Vaughan earlier this month. Authorities said just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 13, the man followed...

57m ago

The Beer Store to close select Toronto locations citing 'marketplace shifts'

The Beer Store is closing down some locations in Ontario, including two in Toronto, due to "marketplace shifts." The provincial alcohol retailer confirmed on Thursday that as of June 15, 2025, stores...

46m ago

One in custody after suspected family domestic stabbing in Mississauga: police

One person is in custody after a man was stabbed at a townhouse complex in Mississauga on Wednesday in what authorities are calling a likely family domestic incident. Peel Regional Police say they were...

27m ago

