Canada’s envoy to Vatican: Pope Francis funeral will unite a rare range of humanity

People wait in line to enter St. Peter's Basilica to view Pope Francis lying in state, at the Vatican, Friday, April 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Medichini

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted April 25, 2025 10:46 am.

Last Updated April 25, 2025 11:24 am.

OTTAWA — Canada’s ambassador to the Holy See says the Vatican will be the capital of the world Saturday during the funeral of Pope Francis, who earned the respect of vastly different people.

Joyce Napier says Canadian dignitaries will be in Rome alongside heads of state from around the globe, at a gathering of a range of nationalities and viewpoints that few other people could bring together.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is leading Canada’s delegation alongside her husband and the Senate speaker; major Indigenous leaders will also be joining, as will Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner.

Napier says she had an upfront view of the humility that Pope Francis brought to the role, including not being fussy about how diplomats should dress when they meet him.

The former CTV journalist says she saw upfront how the pope’s health declined, with him moving much slower in January than last summer, but still doing outreach to prisoners and the poor.

Napier says the pope made a deliberate choice to visit Canada in 2022 to help advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, and used his platform to hear directly from people suffering in places like the Gaza Strip and advocate for them.

