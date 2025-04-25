The Battle of Ontario just got turned up a notch.

The NHL is investigating an incident of Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins shooting a puck at Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz during warmup ahead of Thursday’s Game 3, Sportsnet confirmed on Friday.

Cousins and Stolarz were teammates in Florida last season



It is unclear whether discipline will follow.

Stolarz drew the Senators’ ire after a series of slashes against Ottawa forward Ridly Greig, which led to offsetting minors for both players in Game 2.

Greig crashed into Stolarz’s lower body on a rush in Game 1.

After Game 3, Stolarz said he’d made a pre-game deal with the officiating crew.

“Watch my back, and I’ll behave,” he said.

The Maple Leafs earned their second straight 3-2 overtime victory in Game 3, pushing the Senators to the brink of elimination with a 3-0 series lead.

Game 4 goes Saturday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.