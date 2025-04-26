Man charged with impaired driving after crashing into construction barrier, striking 4 parked cars: police

A man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly drove his pickup truck through a construction barrier, striking at least four parked cars, according to police.

Officers say the incident happened around 4:50 a.m. in the Mimico-Queensway area, near Royal York Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Police told 680 News Radio that the crash resulted in “significant damage” to the parked cars.

The driver was arrested at the scene and charged with impaired driving.

An investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.