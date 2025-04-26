Pedestrian in his 70s pronounced dead after a collision in Vaughan

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 26, 2025 2:59 pm.

Last Updated April 26, 2025 4:20 pm.

A pedestrian in his 70s has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Vaughan early Saturday morning.

York Regional Police say the man was crossing the street at Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road when he was hit by a vehicle approaching the intersection.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle had a green light at the time of the collision.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and the pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Roads in the area were closed for an investigation, but have since reopened.

