Pedestrian in his 70s pronounced dead after a collision in Vaughan
Posted April 26, 2025 2:59 pm.
Last Updated April 26, 2025 4:20 pm.
A pedestrian in his 70s has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Vaughan early Saturday morning.
York Regional Police say the man was crossing the street at Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road when he was hit by a vehicle approaching the intersection.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle had a green light at the time of the collision.
Emergency crews responded to the scene and the pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Roads in the area were closed for an investigation, but have since reopened.