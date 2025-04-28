Investigations end into Toronto gynecologist under scrutiny for disinfection of tools

An exterior view of Gynecologist Dr. Esther Park's clinic in Toronto on Thursday, March 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Joseph Ryan

Posted April 28, 2025 3:26 pm.

Last Updated April 28, 2025 3:30 pm.

Investigations have ended after a gynecologist who was facing scrutiny for disinfection of tools resigned from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.

Toronto Public Health told patients earlier this year that instruments were not properly cleaned and disinfected at Dr. Esther Park’s clinic in the west end, resulting in a potential exposure to HIV and hepatitis.

The CPSO previously confirmed to CityNews that Dr. Park was under investigation in relation to infection control issues in her practice and was restricted to office-based gynecology in December.

The CPSO posted a notice on their website stating that Dr. Park will stop practising medicine this Wednesday.

The notice also says that Park promises to never reapply to register as a doctor in Ontario or anywhere else, and that her resignation means the previous investigations are now over.

