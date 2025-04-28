Scarborough restaurant owner charged after allegedly installing hidden camera in washroom

'Yomie's Rice X Yogurt' at 4188 Finch Avenue East (Unit 6). Toronto Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 28, 2025 3:31 pm.

The owner of a restaurant in Scarborough is facing charges after police allege he installed a hidden camera inside a washroom at his business in the Finch Avenue East and Midland Avenue area.

Investigators allege the owner of ‘Yomie’s Rice X Yogurt’ at 4188 Finch Avenue East (Unit 6) installed the camera in October 2024.

It remained in place for a month, before a restaurant patron discovered it and called police in November.

Police launched an investigation and on April 20, 2025, officers arrested Zehan Xu, 25, of Toronto.

He’s facing two counts of voyeurism.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims who attended the restaurant between October and November 2024 and may have been recorded without their knowledge or consent,” Toronto police said in a release.

“Anyone who used the restroom at the location during that time period is encouraged to contact police.”

