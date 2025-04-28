Suspect in shooting at Vaughan industrial yard arrested

Nearly a year after police say a gunman opened fire at an industrial yard in Vaughan, York Regional Police investigators have announced an arrest.

Brandon Morgan, 29, of Mississauga, was arrested on April 25, 2025, in connection to the shooting on June 1, 2024.

Morgan faces charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, mischief to property over $5,000, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Officers were called to the industrial yard in the Highway 27 and Highway 407 area for a weapons call after an employee arrived at the yard and found the windows to the building’s main door shattered.

Several vehicles on the lot were also damaged by bullets.

Investigators viewed security video, which revealed a disturbing incident.

“Security video at the premises shows a male entering on foot and discharging a firearm toward the front doors,” a York police release states. “As the male flees, he fires multiple times at the parked vehicles within the lot.

No injuries were reported.