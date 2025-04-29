The Vancouver Coastal Health Authority confirms that the driver accused of plowing his car through a section of a busy Filipino festival, killing 11 people, was under the care of one of its mental health teams when the incident happened.

In a statement to 1130 NewsRadio, the health authority says the suspect, 30-year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo, was on extended leave in accordance with the Mental Health Act.

“Extended leave is intended to help clients maintain their treatment plans while transitioning back to the community for ongoing support,” VCH said in its statement.

“In this situation, the care team followed established guidelines for a client on extended leave, and there was no indication this person was not following their treatment plan or presented a public safety risk,” it continued.

Lo now faces eight charges of second-degree murder.

1130 NewsRadio has learned that 32 people who were injured in the attack were transported to six different hospitals around the Lower Mainland.

Initially, the attack’s reported death toll was eight. That number was raised to 11 when three people died in hospital or were declared dead on arrival. Nine of the deceased victims are women and two are men, from all around Metro Vancouver.

New: @VCHhealthcare confirms details about the accused in Saturday's mass killing in Vancouver. He was under the care of a mental health team. The VPD is updating the investigation this afternoon. Continuing coverage on @CityNewsVAN. https://t.co/nsDQqo3UdV pic.twitter.com/z70tS0pbyZ — Sonia Aslam (@SoniaSAslam) April 29, 2025

On Monday, police in Vancouver shared that Lo had “contact” with another police department in the Lower Mainland the day before the tragedy.

“That contact was not criminal in nature, and it did not rise to the level where mental health intervention was required,” Sgt. Steve Addison stated on Monday.

“Beyond that, I’m not prepared to disclose additional information at this time,” he said. Addison did not share additional details on the incident, such as which city it happened in, whether 911 was called, or whether it was at a business or private home.

In its statement, VCH said it is extending “its deepest condolences to the victims of the Lapu Lapu Day Festival, their families and the entire Filipino community during this incredibly challenging time.”

“VCH extends its sincere gratitude to all first responders, as well as health authority staff and medical staff, who have gone above and beyond to provide support in response to this tragic incident,” it continued.

The VPD is set to give another update on Tuesday afternoon, slated for around 2:30 p.m.

With files from Sonia Aslam.