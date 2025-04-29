breaking

Lapu Lapu Day festival car-ramming suspect was under care of mental health care team: VCH

The scene of the tragic Lapu Lapu Day festival attack in Vancouver on April 26, 2025. (CityNews / OMNI News Image)

By Charlie Carey

Posted April 29, 2025 1:37 pm.

Last Updated April 29, 2025 2:05 pm.

The Vancouver Coastal Health Authority confirms that the driver accused of plowing his car through a section of a busy Filipino festival, killing 11 people, was under the care of one of its mental health teams when the incident happened.

In a statement to 1130 NewsRadio, the health authority says the suspect, 30-year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo, was on extended leave in accordance with the Mental Health Act.

“Extended leave is intended to help clients maintain their treatment plans while transitioning back to the community for ongoing support,” VCH said in its statement.

“In this situation, the care team followed established guidelines for a client on extended leave, and there was no indication this person was not following their treatment plan or presented a public safety risk,” it continued.

Lo now faces eight charges of second-degree murder.

1130 NewsRadio has learned that 32 people who were injured in the attack were transported to six different hospitals around the Lower Mainland.

Initially, the attack’s reported death toll was eight. That number was raised to 11 when three people died in hospital or were declared dead on arrival. Nine of the deceased victims are women and two are men, from all around Metro Vancouver.

On Monday, police in Vancouver shared that Lo had “contact” with another police department in the Lower Mainland the day before the tragedy.

“That contact was not criminal in nature, and it did not rise to the level where mental health intervention was required,” Sgt. Steve Addison stated on Monday.

“Beyond that, I’m not prepared to disclose additional information at this time,” he said. Addison did not share additional details on the incident, such as which city it happened in, whether 911 was called, or whether it was at a business or private home.

In its statement, VCH said it is extending “its deepest condolences to the victims of the Lapu Lapu Day Festival, their families and the entire Filipino community during this incredibly challenging time.”

“VCH extends its sincere gratitude to all first responders, as well as health authority staff and medical staff, who have gone above and beyond to provide support in response to this tragic incident,” it continued.

The VPD is set to give another update on Tuesday afternoon, slated for around 2:30 p.m. You can watch CityNews 24/7 live or listen live to 1130 NewsRadio Vancouver to keep up to date with this story. You can also subscribe to breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.

With files from Sonia Aslam.

Top Stories

Elections Canada resumes vote counting with majority still in question

The shape of the next Liberal government is becoming clearer as ballot counting continues after a historic election day in Canada. Canadians still won't know until later Tuesday whether Mark Carney's...

2h ago

'Dangerous thunderstorms' could hit Toronto, risk of tornadoes

Toronto could be in for some "dangerous thunderstorms" with the potential for tornadoes that could develop across a wide span of Ontario on Tuesday afternoon. Environment Canada has expanded its severe...

updated

21m ago

Elections Canada says more than 19.2M voters cast a ballot in federal election

Elections Canada says more than 67 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in the federal election — more than 19.2 million people. While this election was widely expected to see increased turnout,...

5m ago

Conservative leader Poilievre defeated by Liberal candidate in Carleton riding

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre was defeated in Carleton, ending his long tenure as MP in the Ottawa-area riding. Liberal candidate Bruce Fanjoy was leading in the riding with more than 3,700...

2h ago

