King Charles III says his cancer journey brought the best of humanity into focus

Britain's King Charles III speaks with broadcaster and presenter Adele Roberts, wearing her medals from the TCS London Marathon and Abbott World Marathon Majors, during a reception in Buckingham Palace, London, in celebration of community-based initiatives raising awareness about cancer and supporting those living with cancer, Wednesday April 30, 2025. (Andrew Matthews/Pool Photo via AP)

By Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Posted April 30, 2025 2:09 pm.

Last Updated April 30, 2025 2:43 pm.

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III described Wednesday how a cancer diagnosis can be a “daunting and at times frightening” experience for sufferers and their loved ones as he hosted an event to laud the “extraordinary work” of cancer charities.

In a message written in a booklet for guests at a Buckingham Palace reception to celebrate organizations helping people with the disease, Charles poignantly reflected on his experience of cancer.

As one of the 1,000 or so people in the U.K. who receive a cancer diagnosis every day, Charles said his journey had given him “an even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work” of charities.

“Each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones,” he said. “But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity.”

The 76-year-old monarch, who is still undergoing treatment more than a year on from his diagnosis for an undisclosed cancer, also said that his experience had reinforced how “the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion.”

Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, invited representatives from cancer charities they support, among others, to the royal residence for the reception.

Though Charles has been increasingly visible in recent months, he was briefly hospitalized last month as a result of “temporary” side effects from a scheduled cancer treatment.

Though no update on the king’s health has been provided, his return to public duties has been read that his treatment is heading in the right direction.

“We are so grateful to His Majesty for his continued support, both as our patron and for being so open about his own cancer experience, which has inspired so many others to reach out for support from organizations like Macmillan,” said Gemma Peters, chief executive at Macmillan Cancer Support.

Charles’ illness came as his daughter-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, was also diagnosed with cancer. Kate, the wife of Prince William, took more than six months off before returning to public duties in late September.

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

