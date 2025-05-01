Child critical after falling from apartment balcony in North York: police

Police at the scene after a child fell from an apartment balcony in North York on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Karim Islam/CityNews

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 1, 2025 8:11 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2025 8:28 pm.

Toronto police say a child was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after falling from an apartment balcony in North York on Thursday.

Police tell CityNews the child fell at around 4:24 p.m.

Emergency crews attended the apartment complex at 2801 Jane Street, near Driftwood Avenue, and rushed the child to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not reveal the child’s exact age or gender.

More to come

