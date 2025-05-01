The Toronto Maple Leafs are shuffling up their top six for Game 6.

It appears Max Pacioretty will join John Tavares and William Nylander on the second line for Thursday’s contest against the Ottawa Senators, based on the morning skate.

Pontus Holmberg, who had previously occupied that spot on the wing, will slide down to fourth-line centre between Max Domi and Bobby McMann.

Pacioretty, who played with Nylander and Tavares during the regular season before his injury, entered the Battle of Ontario in Game 3 after a pair of healthy scratches, but has yet to record a point while averaging 12:33 of ice time per game.

Holmberg has also failed to hit the score sheet despite starting all six games as a second-line winger.

The Maple Leafs’ first line (Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Matthew Knies) and third line (Scott Laughton, Steven Lorentz, Calle Jarnkrok) remain unchanged.

Anthony Stolarz is set to start in net after allowing two goals on 17 shots in Game 5.

Live coverage of Game 6 is available on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.