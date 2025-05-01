RCMP foil illegal attempt by 3 people to enter Canada at Fort Erie

Fort Erie rail bridge at Unity Island is seen in this undated photo. GOOGLE

By John Marchesan

Posted May 1, 2025 10:58 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2025 11:04 am.

RCMP officials say they foiled an illegal attempt by three foreign nationals to enter Canada at Fort Erie last month.

Officials say three people were spotted crossing into Canada from the United States along the Fort Erie train bridge on April 13, where a car was waiting for them on the Canadian side.

One person was taken into custody immediately, while a second migrant fled on foot but was later apprehended. A third migrant managed to flee in the waiting car, which nearly struck several RCMP border agents.

Investigators say on April 23, the driver of the vehicle and the migrant turned themselves in to police.

Alexander Cardenas, a Cuban national, was found to be ineligible to enter Canada and was subsequently returned to the United States by the Canada Border Services Agency.

Yenny Justo, the driver of the vehicle and Cadenas’ wife, is facing charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle and conspiracy and failing to report under the Customs Act.

The RCMP Niagara-on-the-Lake Border Integrity Unit is part of a group that assists the CBSA in detecting and preventing cross-border smuggling between ports from Cobourg on Lake Ontario to Port Burwell on Lake Erie.

Top Stories

Ford government to table budget on May 15

The Ford government will table its budget on Thursday, May 15. Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy made the announcement in the legislature on Thursday, saying it will be a plan that helps Ontario...

16m ago

Arrest made after video shows man shoving shopping cart into Toronto bike lane, causing e-bike crash

Police have made an arrest after a video uploaded online this week showed a man pushing a shopping cart into a bike lane in Toronto and sending an e-bike rider crashing to the ground. David Shellnutt,...

54m ago

Canadian Tire bidding on Hudson's Bay assets, sources say

Beleaguered retailer Hudson's Bay has attracted a bid from Canadian Tire, two sources familiar with the sales process say. The sources, who are not being named because they were not authorized to speak...

24m ago

Man critically injured in North York stabbing, suspect sought: police

A man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in North York. Officers with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) were called to Harlandale Avenue, a residential area northwest of...

9m ago

