RCMP foil illegal attempt by 3 people to enter Canada at Fort Erie

RCMP officials say they foiled an illegal attempt by three foreign nationals to enter Canada at Fort Erie last month.

Officials say three people were spotted crossing into Canada from the United States along the Fort Erie train bridge on April 13, where a car was waiting for them on the Canadian side.

One person was taken into custody immediately, while a second migrant fled on foot but was later apprehended. A third migrant managed to flee in the waiting car, which nearly struck several RCMP border agents.

Investigators say on April 23, the driver of the vehicle and the migrant turned themselves in to police.

Alexander Cardenas, a Cuban national, was found to be ineligible to enter Canada and was subsequently returned to the United States by the Canada Border Services Agency.

Yenny Justo, the driver of the vehicle and Cadenas’ wife, is facing charges of dangerous operation of a vehicle and conspiracy and failing to report under the Customs Act.

The RCMP Niagara-on-the-Lake Border Integrity Unit is part of a group that assists the CBSA in detecting and preventing cross-border smuggling between ports from Cobourg on Lake Ontario to Port Burwell on Lake Erie.