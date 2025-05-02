Brampton man charged with first-degree murder after shooting at plaza

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Dilshad Burman

Posted May 2, 2025 10:04 am.

Peel Regional Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting in Brampton last month.

Police said they received a 9-1-1 call for a shooting in the area of Bramalea and Dewside roads just after 1 p.m. on April 1.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators at the time said the shooting happened in a “fairly busy” plaza while the victim was inside a vehicle and witnesses said they heard multiple shots.

Related:

Following an investigation, a search warrant was executed at a Brampton home near Airport Road and Humberwest Parkway. Balreet Sigh Gill was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Anyone with additional information including dashcam, video surveillance or digital video footage is asked to contact Peel police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GM to cut one shift at Oshawa plant, cites 'evolving trade environment'

The union that represents approximately 3,000 auto workers at the General Motors plant in Oshawa says the automaker is planning to reduce the number of shifts at the plant. Unifor said in a statement...

39m ago

Second man arrested, charges upgraded in death of Markham woman

Police have charged a second suspect and upgraded charges against another man in connection with the death of a Markham woman last summer. Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre near Woodbine...

1h ago

Canada election 2025: What's next for Mark Carney and setting up the 45th Parliament?

Canada will be hosting the G7 in June, but here's what needs to be done before then to ensure the government and parliament are functioning.

13h ago

DIY skatepark group builds ramps and community at Christie Pits Park

Christie Pits Park is an accessible downtown skatepark location that's a hot spot for both beginner and pro skaters. But over the years, the park’s wooden skate ramps have worn out since they were...

18m ago

Top Stories

GM to cut one shift at Oshawa plant, cites 'evolving trade environment'

The union that represents approximately 3,000 auto workers at the General Motors plant in Oshawa says the automaker is planning to reduce the number of shifts at the plant. Unifor said in a statement...

39m ago

Second man arrested, charges upgraded in death of Markham woman

Police have charged a second suspect and upgraded charges against another man in connection with the death of a Markham woman last summer. Ying Zhang was last seen at a wellness centre near Woodbine...

1h ago

Canada election 2025: What's next for Mark Carney and setting up the 45th Parliament?

Canada will be hosting the G7 in June, but here's what needs to be done before then to ensure the government and parliament are functioning.

13h ago

DIY skatepark group builds ramps and community at Christie Pits Park

Christie Pits Park is an accessible downtown skatepark location that's a hot spot for both beginner and pro skaters. But over the years, the park’s wooden skate ramps have worn out since they were...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Province considers involuntary treatment for individuals in jail, on parole, probation

The provincial government is set to examine a proposal that would mandate addiction treatment for individuals in jail, on probation, or on parole. Jazan Grewal reports.

12h ago

4:25
Leafs fans erupt after team books ticket to second round

CityNews’ Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans after the team booked their ticket to the second round of the playoffs.

12h ago

2:29
Lots of rain on the way

Have your umbrellas ready for at least the next week. The details in our seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:24
Cherry blossoms dazzle Torontonians across the city

While High Park has become famous for its cherry blossom trees at this time of year, the iconic trees are planted in many other locations. David Zura goes to see if they're blooming.

16h ago

2:17
Arrest made after video captures man shoving cart into cyclist

A viral video is causing both shock and outrage. It shows a man pushing a shopping cart in front of an e-bike causing the rider to fall violently to the ground.  Shauna Hunt with the allegation that this was an intentional assault. 

17h ago

More Videos