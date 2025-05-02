Brampton man charged with first-degree murder after shooting at plaza

Peel Regional Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting in Brampton last month.

Police said they received a 9-1-1 call for a shooting in the area of Bramalea and Dewside roads just after 1 p.m. on April 1.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators at the time said the shooting happened in a “fairly busy” plaza while the victim was inside a vehicle and witnesses said they heard multiple shots.

Following an investigation, a search warrant was executed at a Brampton home near Airport Road and Humberwest Parkway. Balreet Sigh Gill was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Anyone with additional information including dashcam, video surveillance or digital video footage is asked to contact Peel police.