A man is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle at a major Mississauga intersection early Wednesday, prompting widespread road closures.

Emergency crews were called to Hurontario Street and Derry Road West around 3:45 a.m. for reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say a male victim was found with critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver involved remained on site and is cooperating with investigators.

The Major Collision Bureau has taken over the case, and officers are expected to remain in the area for several hours as they document the scene and canvass for witnesses or video.

As of Wednesday morning, the following closures are in place:

Westbound Derry Road closed at Hurontario Street

Southbound Hurontario Street is closed at Kingsway Drive

Eastbound Derry Road closed at Maritz Drive

Northbound Hurontario Street is closed at Admiral Boulevard

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.