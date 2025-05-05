Alberta premier to give live address on province’s ‘path forward’ with Ottawa

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces proposed changes to several pieces of democratic process legislation, in Edmonton on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 5, 2025 11:23 am.

Last Updated May 5, 2025 11:51 am.

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will deliver a livestreamed address this afternoon to outline the province’s path forward with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government.

Smith has said she will be looking to strike a “What’s Next” panel to poll Albertans on issues they want to see addressed after last week’s federal election.

Carney’s Liberals won their fourth consecutive term, and Smith has previously warned the prime minister against any “hostile acts” his new government might take against her province.

Smith has long accused the federal Liberals of introducing laws and policies she says take unfair advantage of Alberta’s booming economy while also undermining the oil and gas business that drives it.

Smith’s government tabled legislation last week to make it easier for citizens to trigger referendum votes, including on the province separating from Canada.

The premier won’t speak to the media after the speech, but is expected to hold a press conference with reporters Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Last girl accused in swarming death of Kenneth Lee pleads guilty to manslaughter

The last girl set to face trial in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. The girl, one of eight teens accused in the death of Kenneth Lee, was scheduled to go on trial...

43m ago

Faqiri family demands answers on implementing coroner inquest recommendations

The family of a mentally ill man who died in prison is demanding to know if the Ontario government has implemented any recommendations that came out of a coroner's inquest. Several dozen civil liberty...

1m ago

Ex-Liberal MP Adam Vaughan takes role with firm behind Ontario Place spa

Adam Vaughan, a former city councillor and Liberal MP, is now working for the company developing a luxury spa at Ontario Place. It was announced on Monday that Vaughan has been hired as the senior advisor...

4h ago

Doug Ford asks Mark Carney to prioritize 'nation-building' Highway 401 tunnel

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seeking Prime Minister Mark Carney's support for his idea to build a tunnel under Highway 401. Ford sent the prime minister a letter today setting out a series of Ontario...

19m ago

