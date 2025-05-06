Carney confirms Trump to attend G7 in Alberta next month

Prime Minister Carney said he had a 'constructive' conversation with U.S. President Trump and confirmed the president will attend the G7 summit in Alberta.

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 6, 2025 3:51 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2025 4:17 pm.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he will meet again in person with U.S. President Donald Trump at the G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis, Alta., in June.

Carney says the meeting at the White House today involved a “wide-ranging and constructive” conversation that is the “end of the beginning” phase of resetting the relationship between the two nations.

Carney says he will brief Canada’s premiers on the conversation with Trump at a first ministers’ meeting on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Top Stories

Conservatives choose Andrew Scheer as interim Opposition leader

The Conservative caucus has chosen Saskatchewan MP-elect Andrew Scheer as the interim Opposition leader in the House of Commons to lead the party in Parliament during the spring sitting. Conservative...

breaking

5m ago

Canada is 'not for sale,' Carney tells Trump in first face-to-face meeting

In their first face-to-face meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney told U.S. President Donald Trump that Canada will never be for sale. When reporters questioned Trump in the Oval Office on...

1h ago

Doug Ford goes off-script, slams Alberta premier over separatist talks

Ontario Premier Doug Ford appeared to take shots at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith this week as her province considers separating from the rest of Canada. “This is a time to unite the country, not...

44m ago

India fires missiles across the frontier with Pakistan, killing at least 1 child, officials say

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — India fired missiles across the border into Pakistani-controlled territory in at least three locations early Wednesday, killing a child and wounding two other people, Pakistani...

11m ago

