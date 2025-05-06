Carney confirms Trump to attend G7 in Alberta next month

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he will meet again in person with U.S. President Donald Trump at the G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis, Alta., in June.

Carney says the meeting at the White House today involved a “wide-ranging and constructive” conversation that is the “end of the beginning” phase of resetting the relationship between the two nations.

Carney says he will brief Canada’s premiers on the conversation with Trump at a first ministers’ meeting on Wednesday.

