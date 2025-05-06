The Big Story

Mr. Carney goes to Washington

The new Prime Minister is in America, preparing for a first meeting with the U.S. president. Expectations are low, and some say simply getting America to agree to a framework for negotiations going forward is the goal.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted May 6, 2025 7:11 am.

Last Updated May 6, 2025 9:18 am.

Today, Prime Minister Mark Carney will make his first trip to the White House to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Tariffs, the economy, and military defense will be the key focus for Carney as he looks to set Canada on a path to negotiations to end the trade war between our countries.

This first face-to-face meeting between the leaders will be crucial to set the tone of the relationship for the next four years.

Will they get along? How should Carney address Trump’s “51st state” comments? Could this meeting backfire? And what will Trump and Carney be able to achieve?

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Jon Allen, a former Canadian ambassador and diplomat who is now a senior fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

